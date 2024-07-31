© AFP / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Iranian authorities will respond to the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Palestinian movement Hamas, in Tehran with special operations, the country's UN mission said.the mission said in a statement on its X page.Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (elite units of the armed forces) said Wednesday morning that Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Palestinian movement Hamas, had been assassinated. Hamas said he was killed in an Israeli strike on a veteran's residence he was staying at in Tehran, where he had arrived for the inauguration of the country's president-elect, Masoud Pezeshkian.according to Al Mayadeen. Deputy Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau Mousa Abu Marzook has warned that the assassination of Haniyeh will not go unanswered.Israeli authorities declined to comment to CNN on Haniyeh's death. According to the Jerusalem Post, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin