"The kids are hooked on wokeness now. They'd be better off with cigarettes." — Ian Miles Cheong on "X"Did we just witness the suicide of Wokery? I think you saw what's called, in the argot of progressive thinking, the "queering" of the Olympics. That was some spectacle. First, Death on a Pale Horse came galloping down the Seine River so that no one would miss the point of the symbolism to follow: the beheaded Marie Antoinette portrayed singing in the window of a flaming palais (revolution anyone?). . . . Then, a tableau vivant of DaVinci's The Last Supper"queered" to-the-max with a tattooed land-whale in the Jesus seat offering a Satan hand-signal among the swaying drag queens, plus one child ostentatiously in the mix (say, whu?). . . followed by a blue Dionysius crooning about nudity ("Nu") on a giant fruit platter, with his ball-sack clearly on display among the cherries and nectarines. . . . It rained. . .tant pis. . . . The power went out and Paris ceased to be the City of Light. Finis. . . .
Not all of Western Civ was amused by these. . . antics. Many complained that the show portrayed Christianity in a less than favorable light. Ya think? The next day, the Paris-24 organizing committee offered the world an apology of sorts. Spokesperson Anne Descamps explained that the idea was "to celebrate community tolerance." Or, shall we say, to test it? Apparently, it flunked the test. Director of the extravaganza, Thomas Jolly, said (translation), "Our intention was never to be impertinent." Of course, he lies, and of course it is the foundational premise of those in the Satanic fold to lie about everything. (Just as America's Democratic Party lies about everything.) Within hours, sponsors revolted and pulled their support for the games altogether. Lord knows what the BRICs nations make of all this. Probably something like pity.
Two-hundred-thirty years ago in Paris the Jacobin faction behind the Reign of Terror was put out of business, suddenly, all in one night, really, after turning French daily life upside-down and inside-out for one year, to the huge annoyance of the French public. On July 27 (9 Thermidor), 1794, chief Jacobin activist Maximillian Robespierre made a speech before the Convention (national assembly) denouncing those who were denouncing him (theories of conspiracy!), and the audience commenced to pelt him with fruit, vegetables, and opprobrious invective. Cries rang out for his arrest. Before long: pandemonium in the chamber! The Jacobins fled and took refuge in the city hall (Hôtel de Ville), but it was too late. The whole city had turned on them. Robespierre got shot in the jaw, possibly by himself. The Jacobin gang were declared "outlaws." The following evening, The Jacobin leaders were all executed by guillotine in the Place de la Concorde.
It's hard to escape the feeling now that our own reign-of-terror, the Woke-Marxist psychopathocracy, has played out its string. A month of garish events and revelations has left the USA a hot mess: the momentous Supreme Court decisions, the debate horror show, the attempted assassination of Mr. Trump and the many loose ends still hanging from it, the (probably) coerced election withdrawal of "Joe Biden" and the shocking discovery (to many) that he's only partly still there, and the elite selection process that "nominated" Kamala Harris — these strange doings have rocked the American Zeitgeist. The artificially-induced rapture that attended the apotheosis of Veep is sputtering out as the internet explodes with memes putting her clueless vacuity on laughable display.
We're informed (in great detail here by Naomi Wolf) that the Veep's handlers haven't even bothered with the required Federal Election Commission filings to be a candidate (nor has "Joe Biden" submitted his official withdrawal paperwork). So, you can surmise that the whole thing is another Democratic Party prank, leading to more shenanigans as the August 19 Convention cometh.
Do you think the repulsive Olympic opener was unconnected to what has been going on in our country? And do you doubt that the tide is now going out on all that?
I personally had to piece this whole show together from small pieces, because I can't find the full version and chronologically anywhere.
But I know something.
So. Regarding the "Last Supper". Here we see the figure of Jesus, of course. It seems that this woman does not come from any legend or myth. I associate her with the saying that is fashionable in the West "When the fat lady sings".
Later, however, a large platter appears, and in it, of course, is Dionysus (Bacchus). He was the Greek god of fertility, wine and good fun.
I don't know why it was blue, I don't see the point.
However, it is interesting that where Dionysus appeared, the Holy Grail should have stood.
What is the Holy Grail?
"The Grail (also Holy Grail) is a mysterious object (most often a cup or bowl) that appears in Arthurian legends. In some versions, it is the cup that Jesus Christ used during the Last Supper[a], and later used by Joseph of Arimathea to collect Jesus' blood after the crucifixion."
So the author probably had only one thing in mind.
"Let's not mortify ourselves, let's just enjoy life.... wine, women and... song!"
And all of this was doused with "Queer" and LGBT sauce, as well as a few other sauces.
I perceived Maria Antonia in a similar way. This woman was a simple, uneducated girl "from the countryside". She could barely write and read at the age of 13 and didn't speak French at all, because she was Austrian.
Suddenly, overnight, she became queen! Because she married Louis Auguste, who took the throne after father's death.
And here was the problem. According to descriptions, she was an extremely promiscuous woman. She was helped in this by her beauty, for which she was famous. In addition, she was addicted to gambling. She spent exorbitant amounts of money on luxuries, jewels, travel, gambling. These were times when the French court absorbed 18% of the income of all of FRANCE!!
When problems with people's dissatisfaction began, she was put "to be devoured". She was captured and after a few weeks in a cell, she was executed by beheading with a guillotine.
So, knowing history, this can be taken as PRAISE OF HER WAY OF LIFE!!! Because she sang even after death! with a severed head!:-))
This all brings us to the last, forgotten term:
Fin de siècle
"Fin de siècle (pronounced [fɛ̃ də sjɛkl], simplified: fę de sjekl) – the period of the end of the 19th century associated with decadence and the reaction to it at the beginning of the 20th century in various areas of life.
The word decadence was first used by Paul Verlaine in the poem "Impotence" (fr. Langueur), in the symptomatic sentence: "Je suis l’Empire à la fin de la décadence" (I am the empire at the end of the great agony). However, decadence itself does not fully reflect the intellectual atmosphere of the modernist era. Symbolism is also an important element describing the end of the 19th century. Both elements characterize modernist literature, complementing each other in describing the spirit of the era."
...and that would be all.
In conclusion, this play is a direct reference to the decadence and nihilism that characterizes the "end of the ages." There have been many such moments in world history.
In my opinion, it is certainly a precursor to something.
I conclude this not only because of this theatre
I conclude it from the behavior of people all over the world. This horse with a bald rider is now in Palestine.