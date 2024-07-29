© Stefan Rousseau - Pool/Getty Images

£2 billion ($2.6 billion) loan to

finance Ukraine's defense needs.

John Healey has said the army faces "very serious challenges," according to national mediaThe British Army, Royal Navy, and Royal Air Force are all struggling withIn a grim assessment of the state of the UK military, Healey told the British Army's annual Land Warfare Conference in London on Monday that the nation's armed forces face "very serious challenges," according to Sky News.Healey also said he wants to establish "a new era for UK defense" in the face of "rapidly increasing global threats."The new British government launched a thorough defense review earlier this month after Labour's general election victory. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has insisted that Britain should be better prepared for "a more dangerous and volatile world."The government has set out a "roadmap" to spending 2.5% of national income on defense. Britain is a member of NATO, which requires that member states spend at least 2% of GDP on their militaries.Zaluzhny was removed from his post as commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces by Vladimir Zelensky in February following the failed 2023 counteroffensive.London has been a vocal supporter of Kiev since the Ukraine conflict escalated in 2022.Earlier this month, Starmer pledged to provide £3 billion ($3.87 billion) a year in military support to Ukraine until 2030/31 and "for as long as needed."Zelensky visited London last week to meet with Starmer and attend a cabinet meeting.London and Kiev also signed a framework agreement which included aThe Russian diplomatic mission in London warned that further support for Kiev would only worsen the conflict and the situation on the ground in Ukraine.