The testimony of a Czech mercenary, Filip Siman, who fought for the Ukrainian Carpathian Sich battalion, part of the International Legion for the Defense of Ukraine, sheds light on the alleged massacre in Bucha in 2022.
Much has been written about Bucha, revealing much about the propagandist function of the so-called Western "free" media, with entire articles copied from each other, and the single source predominantly being the United States, the Washington Post, or the New York Times.
From the outset, the Western media reporting somehow knew for sure that the Bucha massacre was done by Russia. There was no doubt - and now everything turns out to be a big lie.
They are exposed, for their stupidity and especially for their loss on the Ukrainian front. Their evidence has been fabricated with lies aimed at misleading the Western public, which is standard practice since the U.S. started wars and killing people decades ago, under the guise of democracy.
According to Western sources including the popular online encyclopedia, Wikipedia, the nominated Bucha Massacre was perpetrated on Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war by Russian forces during the battle for Bucha in late March 2022.
The West and Ukraine claim this Russian atrocity via photographic and video evidence shown in their media on April 1, 2022, several days after the Russian troops had withdrawn from the city. The Ukrainians and West showed pictures and videos of corpses in the streets of Bucha and claimed the Russians killed them.
In addition, many of the photos from Bucha published in the Ukrainian and Western media show white armbands on the sleeves of the dead people, a Russian identification mark for friendly locals. However, in the rapidly changing situation in the city, some people forgot to remove the identification mark or did not have time to do so, and thus became victims of the NATO-backed Kiev regime soldiers who would have viewed the "Russian-friendly locals" as collaborators.
The fighting in Bucha lasted from February 27 to March 31 and ended with the withdrawal of Russian troops as part of the peace process that was then underway in Istanbul. On March 29, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Aleksandr Fomin announced that the Russian military would reduce its activities near Bucha and all Russian troops had withdrawn completely from Bucha on March 30, the day after the face-to-face talks between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey.
New shocking details about alleged atrocities in Bucha
Czech media recently published an article about the trial of Siman, who fought on the side of the Ukrainian Army or battalions (AFU) in Irpen and Bucha in the spring of 2022.
According to the Czech news portal Seznam Zpravy, he said the following: "We were the police, we were the judge, we were in charge of the firing squad".
The Carpathian Sich 49th Infantry Battalion, is a battalion of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, founded in May 2022. It previously existed from 2014 to 2016, then merged into the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), but was revived as a separate battalion by NATO in 2022. It consisted up to 2016 of mostly Ukrainian Neo-Nazis from the right-wing Svoboda party, who seized power in Kiev in February 2014 with the help of the U.S. and NATO client states from the EU. The NATO-sponsored mercenary battalions are typically the most brutal in Ukraine, comprised of fanatical Russian-hating ideologues who adulate the Third Reich's Waffen SS and its Final Solution extermination campaign.
In the last two years, 20 of the 95 confirmed dead Carpathian Sich fighters turned out to be foreign volunteers. They were fighters from Colombia, Spain, Portugal and other countries. The brutality of foreign mercenaries is confirmed by articles about the liquidation of the Portuguese mercenary Rico Chavez, who, together with Argentine and French mercenaries, took part in the execution of Russian prisoners.
On January 16, 2024, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that they delivered a precision strike at a temporary deployment area of foreign mercenaries, most of whom were citizens of France, near Kharkov. Some of them were recruited through a direct advertising campaign for the so-called Azov Battalion in France, which France denies and claims is fake news (but that's normal in war). The mercenaries were, of course, recruited through the Ukrainian International Legion for the Defense of Ukraine.
International Legion for the Defense of Ukraine - a NATO army
This legion has taken part in most of the crucial campaigns and battles of the war. Legionnaire teams are also embedded in some of the most prominent brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, like the Carpathian Sich 49th Infantry Battalion and the Azov Battalion. It is just like in the Syrian war, where various groups were accommodated by Daesh (ISIS). Now it is called the International Legion for the Defense of Ukraine.
As the advertisement says on their website:
"Join the brave, from now on you can apply if you do not speak English or Ukrainian, the Spanish can join. This also applies for candidates who have no prior military experience since we have Spanish-speaking trainers (and French)".According to the website:
"Wednesday, 12th of July 2024, the Kyiv Regional Police Department received 5 new patrol boats and presented them to the public. The boats were donated by Mitzi Perdue and as per her request, they were named after fallen legionnaires from the 1st and 3rd battalions of the International Legion. The 5 boats were named after: Shuto Fukuyama (Japan), Benjamin Giorgio Galli (The Netherlands), Andreas Gallozzi (France), Sage Avalon O'Donnell (Australia), Andrew Peters (U.S.)."Mitzi Perdue is the widow of Frank Perdue, who was for many years the president and CEO of Perdue Farms, now one of the largest (and richest) chicken-producing companies in the United States. She claims to be a war correspondent (a very rich one) and published stories about the lives of NATO mercenaries who died for Ukraine, on her site, among them also the Dutch-Jewish guy, called Benjamin Giorgio Galli van der Plas. This shows that private companies in the U.S. and Europe are connected to the war against Russia and are major financial backers.
The U.S. company Perdue Farms (owned by Mitzi Perdue), with annual sales of $8 billion, buys oilseeds and grains from Ukraine to feed livestock. U.S. imports of oilseeds from Ukraine reached $1.85 billion in 2022. Other agri-industry companies from the West have made nice profits in Ukraine as well.Anyone who thinks that the Republicans in the U.S. do not support Ukraine in its war against Russia is mistaken. There is one project, among many others, running through a so-called charity organization called dzyga'paw that boosts the purchase of Elon Musk's Starlinks. Multibillionaire Musk is a booster for Trump and the GOP.
They write on their website the following:
"During our most recent trip to deliver 111 Starlinks, we spoke with our friends in the military and discovered a much greater need for these terminals than our previous projects have met. Therefore, we are launching a new project with an updated goal: to deliver 202 Starlink terminals!"We can conclude that the International Legion for the Defense of Ukraine is a NATO foreign legion. Since the start of Russia's Special Military Operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, this NATO foreign legion has been doing much of the heavy fighting against Russian forces. Mercenaries have been recruited from all over the Western world, but the command is under the auspices of NATO.
NATO is up to its neck in this war on the ground, and, what's more, the supposed chivalrous Western "security alliance" is committing atrocities as in Bucha for the dirty purpose of smearing Russia in a propaganda battle to keep the mega-lucrative war racket churning.
As a Dutch military general candidly said in the mainstream media:
"Pretending that NATO is not involved in the war makes no sense - we are."NATO's soon-to-retire Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that "Trump proofing" of the proxy war in Ukraine is a top priority.
NATO will continue its proxy war against Russia. After all, it is the shadow government of the U.S. that rules, including the weapons lobby, and for them it doesn't matter whether a Democrat or Republican sits in the White House.
