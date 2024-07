New shocking details about alleged atrocities in Bucha

International Legion for the Defense of Ukraine - a NATO army

"Join the brave, from now on you can apply if you do not speak English or Ukrainian, the Spanish can join. This also applies for candidates who have no prior military experience since we have Spanish-speaking trainers (and French)".

"Wednesday, 12th of July 2024, the Kyiv Regional Police Department received 5 new patrol boats and presented them to the public. The boats were donated by Mitzi Perdue and as per her request, they were named after fallen legionnaires from the 1st and 3rd battalions of the International Legion. The 5 boats were named after: Shuto Fukuyama (Japan), Benjamin Giorgio Galli (The Netherlands), Andreas Gallozzi (France), Sage Avalon O'Donnell (Australia), Andrew Peters (U.S.)."

The U.S. company Perdue Farms (owned by Mitzi Perdue), with annual sales of $8 billion, buys oilseeds and grains from Ukraine to feed livestock. U.S. imports of oilseeds from Ukraine reached $1.85 billion in 2022. Other agri-industry companies from the West have made nice profits in Ukraine as well.

"During our most recent trip to deliver 111 Starlinks, we spoke with our friends in the military and discovered a much greater need for these terminals than our previous projects have met. Therefore, we are launching a new project with an updated goal: to deliver 202 Starlink terminals!"

"Pretending that NATO is not involved in the war makes no sense - we are."

The testimony of a Czech mercenary sheds light on the alleged massacre in Bucha in 2022.Much has been written about Bucha , revealing much about the propagandist function of the so-called Western "free" media, with entire articles copied from each other, and the single source predominantly being the United States, the Washington Post , or the New York Times From the outset, the Western media reporting somehow knew for sure that the Bucha massacre was done by Russia. There was no doubt - and now everything turns out to be a big lie.They are exposed, for their stupidity and especially for their loss on the Ukrainian front. Their evidence has been fabricated with lies aimed at misleading the Western public, which is standard practice since the U.S. started wars and killing people decades ago, under the guise of democracy.including the popular online encyclopedia, Wikipedia, the nominated Bucha Massacre was perpetrated on Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war by Russian forces during the battle for Bucha in late March 2022.The West and Ukraine claim this Russian atrocity via photographic and video evidence shown in their media on April 1, 2022, several days after the Russian troops had withdrawn from the city. The Ukrainians and West showed pictures and videos of corpses in the streets of Bucha and claimed the Russians killed them.In addition, many of the photos from Bucha published in the Ukrainian and Western media showHowever, in the rapidly changing situation in the city, some people forgot to remove the identification mark or did not have time to do so,who would have viewed the "Russian-friendly locals" as collaborators.The fighting in Bucha lasted from February 27 to March 31 and ended with the withdrawal of Russian troops as part of the peace process that was then underway in Istanbul. On March 29, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Aleksandr Fomin announced that the Russian military would reduce its activities near Bucha and all Russian troops had withdrawn completely from Bucha on March 30, the day after the face-to-face talks between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey.Czech media recently published an article about the trial of Siman, who fought on the side of the Ukrainian Army or battalions (AFU) in Irpen and Bucha in the spring of 2022.According to the Czech news portal Seznam Zpravy , he said the following:It previously existed from 2014 to 2016, then merged into the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU),It consisted up to 2016 of mostly Ukrainian Neo-Nazis from the right-wing Svoboda party, who seized power in Kiev in February 2014 with the help of the U.S. and NATO client states from the EU.comprised of fanatical Russian-hating ideologues who adulate the Third Reich's Waffen SS and its Final Solution extermination campaign.In the last two years, 20 of the 95 confirmed dead Carpathian Sich fighters turned out to be foreign volunteers. They were fighters from Colombia, Spain, Portugal and other countries. The brutality of foreign mercenaries is confirmed by articles about the liquidation of the Portuguese mercenary Rico Chavez , who, together with Argentine and French mercenaries, took part in the execution of Russian prisoners.Some of them were recruited through a direct advertising campaign for the so-called Azov Battalion in France, which France denies and claims is fake news (but that's normal in war). The mercenaries were, of course,It is just like in the Syrian war, where various groups were accommodated by Daesh (ISIS). Now it is called the International Legion for the Defense of Ukraine.As the advertisement says on their website:According to the website:She claims to be a war correspondent (a very rich one) and published stories about the lives of NATO mercenaries who died for Ukraine, on her site, among them also the Dutch-Jewish guy, called Benjamin Giorgio Galli van der Plas There is one project, among many others, running through a so-called charity organization called dzyga'pa They write on their website the following:We can conclude that theMercenaries have been recruited from all over the Western world, but the command is under the auspices of NATO.and, what's more, the supposed chivalrousfor the dirty purpose of smearing Russia in a propaganda battle to keep the mega-lucrative war racket churning.As a Dutch military general candidly said in the mainstream media:NATO will continue its proxy war against Russia. After all,including the weapons lobby, and