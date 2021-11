© Belinda Jiao/SOPA Images/Sputnik/Russian Foreign Ministry



As tensions rise on the Polish-Belarusian border, thesounding the alarm over a potential war and threatening to send troops to Ukraine. It's impossible not to wonder who is destabilizing whom.One of the more amusing features of the last few years has been the sound of British pundits accusing Russians of failing to get over the loss of their empire. The words 'pot', 'kettle' and 'black' keep coming to mind.of Britain standing alone against the forces of evil continue to drive the United Kingdom's perception of itself as a great power whose military might is all that stands between the world and chaos.The vacuousness of British foreign policy thinking emerges clearly in an article penned this weekend byon the topic of the refugee/migrant crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border. In four short columns, Truss uses the word 'freedom' 11 times, and the words 'democracy' or 'democrats' nine times, while contrasting these with expressions like "malign autocratic regimes" and "malign actors," who apparently want nothing more than to "destabilize" the West's "freedom-loving democracies" at every opportunity.such as the fact that hundreds of air force personnel from far-from-democratic Saudi Arabia have received training in the UK from the Royal Air Force, and that the Saudis' British-supplied Typhoon jets have played a leading role in that country's brutal, and utterly unsuccessful, war in Yemen. Truss's view of the world is not merely simplistic, but also displays a shocking lack of self-awareness.Beyond that, Truss displays a very poor understanding of Eastern European affairs. Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko is seeking to "undermine regional security," she says, claiming that he is using "desperate migrants as pawns in his bid to create instability." Yet,that it has imposed on Belarus, rather than sow chaos for chaos' sake. Europe may not like that, but it's hardly a threat to its security or stability.Next,she writes, "It must press the Belarusian authorities to end the crisis and enter into dialogue." There are few things seriously wrong with this. First, as is becoming increasingly clear,Second, Truss is in effect saying that if Lukashenko isn't Russian President Vladimir Putin's puppet, he ought to be. In light of all the complaints about 'Russian interference' in other countries, it's odd that the UK now seems to want Russia to interfere.Beyond that, it's just not true that Belarus is refusing to enter into dialogue. Quite the opposite. In fact, the cause of the crisis appears to be Lukashenko's desire to get the Europeans to speak to him. It's the Europeans who won't engage in dialogue, because they have decided that Lukashenko is not the legitimate leader of Belarus. Truss seems to not understand what's going on.Even more bizarrely, Truss' article uses Belarus to go off a tangent about defence spending. The Belarusian crisis, she says, shows "why we remain the largest European spender on defence in NATO," as if a couple of thousand refugee/migrants on the Polish border justifies the expenditure of around $50 billion a year on tanks, planes, aircraft carriers, and the like. It's a ridiculous leap of logic.Still more ridiculously, Truss adds that the crisis shows "why we are working with friends and allies in south-east Asia." Belarus - south east Asia? Does anyone see the connection? Because I definitely don't. It's all a bit bizarre.Sadly, though, it's typical of what comes out of the British establishment nowadays -about freedom and democracy allied tofor causes that appear to have absolutely no relevance to British security and whose only purpose seems to be to boost the British elites' sense of moral superiority and global importance.If it were just talk, that would be one thing, but sadly the UK seems determined to back its belligerent rhetoric with action. This is particularly evident in its relations with Russia.Speaking last week, the outgoingThe problem with such rhetoric is that it risks becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy. Fearing that someone might attack you, you take action against them, so provoking the very attack you were trying to avoid. This is precisely what the UK is now doing, as shown by the"amid fears that Russia is poised to invade its neighbour."Russia, of course, is not about to invade Ukraine. Indeed, Russian TV reported this weekend that President Putin had rejected a proposal by the Ministry of Defence to hold exercises in the Black Sea in response to recent NATO deployments there, saying that,The British, therefore, are responding to a threat that doesn't exist. But given that Russia has said that a NATO presence in Ukraine represents a red line that it will not tolerate, theAs a former British army officer, I find the reckless and counter-productive policies pursued by the UK over the past 20-30 years decidedly disturbing. Self-righteous proclamations of Britain defending 'freedom' and 'democracy' against the forces of evil contrast badly with repeated acts of aggression that have harmed the UK as much as anybody else. Before writing more articles accusing others of 'destabilizing' the world, Liz Truss and her colleagues ought to take a good, long look in the mirror.