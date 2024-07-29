© University of Bristol / SWNS

Dogs can smell human stress — and it alters their own behavior, reveals new research.The University of Bristol-led study is the first to test how human stress odors affect dogs' learning and emotional states.Bristol Veterinary School researchers wanted to know whether dogs also experience changes in their learning and emotional state in response to human stress or relaxation odours.The team used a test of 'optimism' or 'pessimism' in animals, which is based on findings that 'optimistic' or 'pessimistic' choices by people indicate positive or negative emotions, respectively.The researchers recruited 18 dog-owner partnerships to take part in a series of trials with different human smells present.The participating dogs ranged from eight months to 10-years-old and consisted of two Springer spaniels; two Cocker spaniels; two Labrador Retrievers; two Braque d'Auvergne; a Whippet; a Golden Retriever; a Miniature Poodle and seven mixed breed dogs.During the trials, the dogs were trained that when a food bowl was placed in one location, it contained a treat, but when placed in another location, it was empty.Once a dog learned the difference between the bowl locations, they were faster to approach the location with a treat than the empty location.The researchers then tested how quickly the dog would approach new, ambiguous bowl locations positioned between the original two.The findings, published in the journal Scientific Reports, suggest that the stress smell may have increased the dogs' expectations that the new location contained no food, similar to the nearby empty bowl location.The researchers suggest that the 'pessimistic' response reflects a negative emotional state - and could possibly be a way for the dog to conserve energy and avoid disappointment.The team also found that dogs continued to improve their learning about the presence or absence of food in the two trained bowl locations and that they improved faster when the stress smell was present.Dr Rooney, Senior Lecturer in Wildlife and Conservation at Bristol Veterinary School, added: "Working dog handlers often describe stress traveling down the lead, but we've also shown it can also travel through the air."