The US has been fending off Iran-backed terrorists in the region for weeks.Iranian forces have seized an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, two U.S. military officials confirmed to Fox News on Thursday.The seized vessel, previously known as the Suez Rajan and now known as the Marshall Islands flagged oil tanker Saint Nicholas, was once at the center of another dispute between the U.S. and Iran that ultimately saw the U.S. seize over 1 million barrels of Iranian crude oil. Armed Iranian soldiers reportedly boarded the vessel Thursday morning.The ship was in transit to Turkey when the Iranian naval forces boarded and seized the vessel, Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters."They subsequently forced the tanker to change course toward Iranian territorial waters and the status of the crew is unknown at this time," he said."This activity is contrary to international law," he added. "It's another example of Iranian malign activity threatening security and stability in the region. And we call on Iran to release the tanker and the crew immediately."The U.S. Navy has shot down numerous missiles and drones fired by Houthi rebels. U.S. Navy helicopters also fired on and sank multiple Houthi small boats as they attempted to hijack a trade vessel last month.On Jan. 9, at approximately 9:15 p.m. local time, the Iranian-backed Houthis launched one-way attack UAVs (OWA UAVs), anti-ship cruise missiles, and an anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen towards international shipping lanes in the Southern Red Sea. It took place as dozens of merchant vessels were transiting.In a statement posted to X, U.S. Central Command said the United States military presence in the Red Sea was able to prevent any injuries or damage.Nevertheless, multiple international shipping companies have diverted their vessels away from the Red Sea amid the ongoing attacks, leading to delays. Vessels must travel south around Africa if they do not sail through the Red Sea.