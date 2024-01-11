© Sky News

Ships saw approaching missiles and drones

Grant Shapps, the defence secretary, says it is the largest attack in the region by the militants to date, with drones heading towards HMS Diamond.A British warship shot down seven drones launched by Iranian-backed Houthi fighters in the Red Sea in an operation with US forces to repel the largest drone and missile attack to date.Mr Shapps, in a statement released on social media, detailed the UK involvement: "Overnight, HMS Diamond, along with US warships, successfully repelled the largest attack from the Iranian-backed Houthis in the Red Sea to date."Deploying Sea Viper missiles and guns, Diamond destroyed multiple attack drones heading for her and commercial shipping in the area, with no injuries or damage sustained to Diamond or her crew."The UK alongside allies have previously made clear that these illegal attacks are completely unacceptable and if continued the Houthis will bear the consequences."We will take the action needed to protect innocent lives and the global economy."A US-led coalition of nations has been patrolling the Red Sea to try and prevent the attacks.The United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations (UKMTO), which monitors shipping attacks in the region, said it was aware of an attack off the Yemeni port of Hodeida on Tuesday.Private intelligence firm Ambrey said ships described over the radio seeing missiles and drones, with US-allied warships in the area urging "vessels to proceed at maximum speed".The attack took place ahead of a planned United Nations Security Council vote on Wednesday to potentially condemn and demand an immediate halt to the rebel attacks on merchant and commercial vessels.