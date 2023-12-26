© EPA/YAHYA ARHAB



Officials say vessels switch off radios to avoid detection, but Iranian vessel enables Houthi drones and missiles to accurately target ships.Iran is providing real-time intelligence to Yemen's Houthis that the rebels are using to direct drone and missile attacks on ships passing through the Red Sea, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing Western and regional security officials."This is an international challenge that demands collective action. Therefore today I am announcing the establishment of Operation Prosperity Guardian, an important new multinational security initiative," U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement during a visit to Bahrain early on Tuesday.According to the Wall Street Journal, many vessels sailing in the strait have been switching off their radios to avoid being tracked online, but an Iranian vessel stationed in the Red Sea is enabling the Houthi drones and missiles to accurately target the ships.