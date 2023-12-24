© File Photo



A chemical tanker in the Indian Ocean was hit by a drone launched from Iran on Saturday, the US military says.A fire on board thewas extinguished. There were no casualties.Houthi rebels in Yemen - who are backed by Iran and support Hamas in its war with Israel - have recently used drones and rockets to target vessels in the Red Sea. But this event is the first of its kind so far away from there, according to maritime security firm Ambrey.The same company also saidThe Houthis have claimed to be targeting Israel-linked vessels over the conflict in Gaza.It is believed to be the first time the US has publicly accused Iran of targeting a ship directly.It has previously accused Iran of being "deeply involved" in planning operations against commercial vessels in the Red Sea -However, Iran's Revolutionary Guards have warned they could force the closure of waterways other than the Red Sea if "America and its allies continue committing crimes" in Gaza.The Pentagon statement said:Ambrey said the event fell within an area considered a 'heightened threat area' for Iranian drones.The Indian navy sent an aircraft and warships to offer assistance. The BBC was not able to independently verify the incident.said:Later that day, a crude oil tanker reported being hit by a Houthi drone in the southern Red Sea, while another tanker saw a near miss.Many global shipping groups have suspended operations in the Red Sea due to the increased risk of attacks. The UK government has vowed to ensure the route's safety.Defence Secretary Grant Shapps told the Sunday Times newspaper that the UK was committed to repelling attacks on vessels - and would not allow the Red Sea to become a 'no-go area'.Meanwhile,described Iran as:, a UK maritime security company, described nervousness in the region and observed that container ships were proving more likely to reroute than larger vessels.He told the BBC World Service's Weekend programme: