MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has confirmed that one of its container ships was attacked on Tuesday while transiting the southern Red Sea.A statement from the group confirmed earlier claims made by Yemen's Houthi rebels that they had attacked 8,204-teu MSC United VIII (built 2006) at approximately 12:25 UTC.The Liberia-flagged ship was en route from King Abdullah Port, Saudi Arabia to Karachi, Pakistan.and a thorough assessment of the vessel is being conducted", the statement said, adding that the company's priority "remains protecting the lives and safety of our seafarers, and until their safety can be ensured,In a statement, Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree said: "The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a targeting operation against the commercial ship, 'MSC United' with appropriate naval missiles.""The targeting operation of the ship, Ambrey said.MSC is one of several big liners that said earlier this month they would suspend transiting the region.Another, Danish shipping giant APand divert vessels on longer routes.Maersk said it received confirmation on Sunday that US-led Operation Prosperity Guardian was up and running.On Saturday, the 21,300-dwt chemical tanker Chem Pluto (built 2012) was hit by a "one-way attack drone fired from Iran" while it was 200 nautical miles (370 km) off the Indian coast, according to the US Defense Department.Iran's foreign ministry on Monday dismissed the US claim about the drone departing from Iranian soil. (Copyright)