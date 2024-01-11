© Brendan McDermid/Reuters



Hedge fund manager took advantage of market turmoil to make almost 100 times his outlay.The hedge fund manager Bill Ackman has claimed his firm made $2.6bn (£2.2bn) betting that the coronavirus outbreak would cause a market crash, barely a week after warning that "hell is coming" for US companies.On 18 March Ackman tweeted that Trump should "shut down the country for the next 30 days and close the borders". In an interview with CNBC that day he said that US companies should halt share buybacks to preserve cash because "hell is coming" - although he also said that he was buying some stocks."The hotel industry and the restaurant industry will go bankrupt first, Boeing is on the brink, Boeing will not survive without a government bailout," Ackman said.The fund used the money earned to buy shares in companies such as the Hilton hotel chain and coffee chain Starbucks, as well as in Warren Buffett's investment vehicle Berkshire Hathaway.In Wednesday's web post Ackman said: "We became increasingly positive on equity and credit markets last week, and began the process of unwinding our hedges and redeploying our capital in companies we love at bargain prices that are built to withstand this crisis, and which we believe will flourish long term."It also represents a turnaround for Pershing, which had lost money in the first two months of the year, according to its monthly reports. At the end of February the firm reported assets under management of $6.6bn.Ackman made his name as an activist investor, buying stakes in companies and pushing for management to make changes that could profit the firm. He co-founded Gotham Partners in the early 1990s, before starting Pershing in 2004.