Republican Senator Richard Burr will step down from his post as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee pending a probe into suspicious stock trades he made before the Covid-19 crisis hit US markets.Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday that Burr had contacted him to say he would not remain in the role "during the pendency of the investigation."McConnell said it had been agreed that the decision was "in the best interests of the committee" and would be effective from the end of the day on Friday.Burr has denied using his position to inform personal trading decisions.The Department of Justice is also investigatingwhose husband dumped over $1 million in stock of a biotech firm in January.is also being investigated after selling up to $3.1 million in stocks after attending a Senate Health Committee briefing in January.