Four U.S. senators sold stock after receiving sensitive briefings in late January about the emerging threat of the coronavirus, sparking concerns thatSenator Richard Burr, a Republican from North Carolina, and Kelly Loeffler, a Republican from Georgia, both completed their sales, which receives frequent briefings about threats facing the country, and has experience responding to public-health crises.- who was appointed to her seat in December after Senator Johnny Isakson announced that he was resigning because of health problems -, Jeffrey Sprecher.Two other members of the Intelligence Committee, Senator Dianne, a Democrat from California, and Senator James, an Oklahoma Republican,, according to financial records., according to her financial disclosure form, including investments in Auto Zone and Ross Stores . Loeffler's stock sales were first reported by the Daily Beast.Loeffler responded on Twitter by calling criticism of her stock sales "a ridiculous and baseless attack." The tweet said "I do not make investment decisions for my portfolio. Investment decisions are made by multiple third-party advisors without my or my husband's knowledge or involvement."Burr sold 33 stocks on Feb. 13, according to his financial disclosure form, with a total value between $628,000 and $1.7 million. His stock sales were first reported by ProPublica., which have seen their value plummet as the coronavirus threat has drastically curtailed travel.His office said that his sales were unrelated to any information he received by virtue of his position as intelligence committee chairman."Senator Burr filed a financial disclosure form for personal transactions made several weeks before the U.S. and financial markets showed signs of volatility due to the growing coronavirus outbreak," a Burr spokesperson said in a statement. "As the situation continues to evolve daily, he has been deeply concerned by the steep and sudden toll this pandemic is taking on our economy."With the virus now spreading, its death toll rising and the global economy reeling, news of the stock sales brought angry calls for Burr to resign."As Intel chairman," Burr "got private briefings about coronavirus weeks ago," Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York tweeted. "Burr knew how bad it would be. He told the truth to his wealthy donors while assuring the public that we were fine.""THEN he sold off $1.6 million in stock before the fall. He needs to resign," she added. According to NPR, Burr told a private group in late February that the virus could present a greater economic danger than had been publicly discussed.Fox News host Tucker Carlson also called for Burr's resignation.