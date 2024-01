© REUTERS



Pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein pleaded the Fifth Amendment more than 500 times when questioned in 2016 about his role running a sex-trafficking ring — refusing to answer questions as simple as whether he knew Ghislaine Maxwell, where he lived or what his cellphone number was, court papers released Tuesday reveal. At one point in the questioning, Epstein was asked, "Where do you currently reside?" and "You know the Defendant in this case, Ghislaine Maxwell, true?"Epstein responded "Fifth" both times — despite the many photos that had been unearthed at the time showing him and Maxwell together.He was also asked whether Maxwell "knew that your preference was to start a massage with sex.""Fifth," he responded.Epstein also responded "Fifth" when asked what his cellphone number was and how many cellphones he had at the time.On Monday, a cache of photos was released showing girls and young women frolicking across Epstein's private Caribbean island , Little St. James, where the pedophile was accused of carrying out much of his sexual abuse.Both Epstein and Maxwell, along with friends like Jean-Luc Brunel — the famous fashion scout with whom Giuffre alleged she was forced to have sex — were seen partying on the island in the photos."We were called on, like, a rotation visit for Jeffrey throughout the day and evening," Ransome said. "I was finished, another girl was called by Ghislaine. And when they had finished, another girl was called."