Society's Child
Jeffrey Epstein pleaded Fifth Amendment 500 times, refused to say he knew Ghislaine Maxwell in legal depositions
New York Post
Tue, 09 Jan 2024 15:53 UTC
Epstein invoked his right not to incriminate himself over and over during the Sept. 9, 2016, deposition conducted at Epstein's Palm Beach, Florida, office — dodging questions about whether he lured minors to his mansion for sex and about what Maxwell's role was in the scheme.
"I've been advised by my counsel to assert my rights under the Fifth Amendment of the United States Constitution as to any and all questions that could result in a waiver of my constitutional privileges," Epstein huffed at the start of the proceeding under questioning from a lawyer for Virginia Giuffre, one of his accusers.
Epstein did respond "Jeffrey Edward Epstein" when asked to state his full name, but refused to answer any other questions.
At one point in the questioning, Epstein was asked, "Where do you currently reside?" and "You know the Defendant in this case, Ghislaine Maxwell, true?"
Epstein responded "Fifth" both times — despite the many photos that had been unearthed at the time showing him and Maxwell together.
He was also asked whether Maxwell "knew that your preference was to start a massage with sex."
"Fifth," he responded.
A partial transcript of the deposition was first released in August 2019.
The files were the last to be released in a trove of documents related to the sex offender that have been coming out over the past week after a judge ordered them unsealed.
On Monday, a cache of photos was released showing girls and young women frolicking across Epstein's private Caribbean island, Little St. James, where the pedophile was accused of carrying out much of his sexual abuse.
Both Epstein and Maxwell, along with friends like Jean-Luc Brunel — the famous fashion scout with whom Giuffre alleged she was forced to have sex — were seen partying on the island in the photos.
Those shots were released by accuser Sarah Ransome, who said in the court docs that women brought to the island were supplied with Victoria's Secret lingerie and bikinis that they were required to wear.
While there, they were allegedly made to take regular turns sexually attending to Epstein, Ransome alleged in a deposition.
"We were called on, like, a rotation visit for Jeffrey throughout the day and evening," Ransome said. "I was finished, another girl was called by Ghislaine. And when they had finished, another girl was called."
Comment: As with most of the documents released so far in this year's Epstein document dump, there's nothing here. It seems like we're being fed a slow drip of Nothing Burgers to draw attention away from the big revelations that will likely never come.
