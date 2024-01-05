© Stephanie Keith/Getty Images



we will never see it."

Conservative commentator Mike Cernovich claimed the FBI was hiding the deceased pedophile's blackmail stashA much-hyped trove of nearly 1,000 newly-unsealed pages of court documents from a 2015 defamation case filed by a victim of infamous pedophile Jeffrey Epstein contains "no revelations," conservative commentator Mike Cernovich claimed on Wednesday in a post on X (formerly Twitter).Cernovich, working with Epstein defense attorney and accused sex trafficking participant Alan Dershowitz, sued to have Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre's defamation lawsuit unsealed in 2017 and has previously claimed credit for the predator's 2019 arrest.In his post, he claimed the Southern District of New York (SDNY) had arrested Epstein in 2019 the weekend before the documents were first set to be unsealed as a result of his lawsuit, so as to prevent any of Epstein's powerful friends, soon to be exposed in the documents, from being criminally charged.To bolster his argument, he highlighted that the SDNY had the option to bring charges against Epstein, relating to the alleged payment for sex with minors between 2002 and 2005, at any point from 2002 onward.These records contained the names of numerous influential figures to whom Epstein had allegedly trafficked underage girls.Cernovich continued, arguing that "SDNY charged the lowest level offenses possible" so that they would be legally unable to raid that island - or even the pedophile's New Mexico ranch - for weeks, allowing evidence to vanish. At least one safe, said to be in FBI custody, has never been seen again.Meanwhile, Epstein himself died - allegedly by his own hand - shortly after his arrest while still in pretrial detention, the charges against him never having been aired inside a courtroom.Authorities raiding Epstein's Manhattan townhouse in 2019 found and photographed boxes of hard drives, videos, binders full of burned CDs, and other media, all individually labeled by Epstein.However, it was never entered into evidence because the FBI did not initially have a warrant to remove it, according to a special agent who testified at Maxwell's trial. When they returned with a warrant, the evidence was supposedly gone.Epstein's properties were well-equipped with surveillance equipment, according to several witnesses, and his victims have claimed he would pump them for blackmail material on the powerful men he trafficked them to for sex.