Nearly 1,000 pages of court documents from a 2015 defamation case against now-deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein were unsealed on Wednesday, revealing new details about his operation, including the extent of the US government's apparent awareness of his salacious activities.Harvard law professor and vocal advocate for the abolition of age-of-consent laws Alan Dershowitz was shown to be deeply involved in negotiating the notorious 2007 non-prosecution agreement that shielded Epstein from the consequences of abusing dozens if not hundreds of underage girls. Epstein dodged federal sex-trafficking charges in exchange for pleading guilty to a low-level state offense and serving just 13 months in part-time custody.The documents also raise questions about some of the named individuals' ongoing insistence that they were unaware of Epstein's voracious appetite for what his 'madam', convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, referred to as "the nubiles."While former US President Bill Clinton's friendship with Epstein - which included dozens of trips on his private jet, the Lolita Express - has long been public knowledge, Sjoberg's deposition noted that Epstein had personally told her the ex-president "likes them young, referring to girls."Sjoberg also said she met Britain's Prince Andrew when the royal visited Epstein's Manhattan home, in which Maxwell brought out a "Prince Andrew puppet," said to be from "a production from a show on BBC," andBillionaire financier Glenn Dubin and his former private chef Rinaldo Rizzo, former Victoria's Secret CEO Les Wexner, former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson, and hotel magnate Tom Pritzker are among the hundreds of men named in the unsealed documents as having been involved in Epstein's sprawling sex trafficking-blackmail operation.