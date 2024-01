© Rick Friedman, Fabrice Coffrini, Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images



© The Telegraph



© Reuters



Last month, U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ordered most of the material within 187 entries listed under the pseudonym "J. Doe" be released after Jan. 1. in regard to the suit. In part of that lawsuit, Virginia Giuffre accused Maxwell of facilitating her sexual abuse. The case was settled in 2017, though the terms were not made public at the time.

Preska also noted that anyone who may be named in the documents could file an appeal prior to the documents' release.

Only Epstein and Maxwell have been criminally charged in connection with his longstanding abuse of girls and young women at residences in New York, the U.S. Virgin Islands and elsewhere. -CNBC

Here's the list of names mentioned so far in the unsealed Epstein documents (of which there are many more to come). T- "He said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls."- One accuser was asked: ""Did you ever meet anybody famous when you were with Jeffrey?" to which she replies: "I met Michael Jackson" at "Jeffrey's house in Palm Beach." The accuser said she was not forced to perform 'massage' on the pop star (perhaps because she wasn't a 12-year-old boy).- According to accuser Johanna Sjoberg, Prince Andrew touched her breast while posing for a picture with a puppet of himself."And they decided to take a picture with it, in which Virginia and Andrew sat on a couch," she said, adding "They put the puppet on Virginia's lap, and I sat on Andrew's lap, and they put the puppet's hand on Virginia's breast, and Andrew put his hand on my breast, and they took a photo."- who has vehemently denied all accusations, but allegedly came "pretty often to Epstein's Florida mansion and got massages while he was there" according to accuser Virginia Giuffre.- In addition to Sjoberg's evidence, there is an email from Epstein to Maxwell in which he says she should "issue a reward" to any of Giuffre's associates who can disprove her allegations."You can issue a reward to any of Virginia's friends, acquaints, family that come forward and help prove her allegations are false," writes Epstein. "The strongest is the Clinton dinner, and the new version in the Virgin Islands that."Hawking was photographed on Epstein's 'pedo island' in March 2006 as part of a trip to a nearby science conference.- Giuffre previously claimed that the former VP traveled on Epstein's carbon-spewing private plane. He has not been accused of any wrongdoing.- the former (and now deceased) New Mexico Governor, who Giuffre says was among those whom Maxwell directed her to have sex with.- Sjoberg was asked in May of 2016 if she had ever met or given massages to several other high-profile celebrities, including George Lucas, which she denied.Sjoberg said she also met famed magicial David Copperfield, saying that she observed him to be a friend of Epstein's.- Who flew on Epstein's private jet, according to previously revealed logs from pilot David Rodgers. In 2019, Campbell admitted that she knew Epstein, saying "I was introduced to him on my 31st birthday by my ex-boyfriend Flavio [Briatore, the Italian businessman who has been convicted of fraud]. He was always front and centre at Victoria's Secret shows."- Who Johanna Sjoberg denied meeting,in 2002.- who notably 'did not' receive a massage at Epstein or Maxwell's request.* * *The Jeffrey Epstein files have been unsealed. As expected,- as John Doe #36 (for another good look at this - the first of several Epstein doc dumps to come, check out The Reactionary ).As noted by attorney and journalist Techno Fog of The Reactionary... "Apart from the defendant [Ghislaine Maxwell] and Epstein,What's more, Bill allegedly 'likes them young'...One Epstein accuser also listedand couldn't remember the names of several other individuals.We also learned that accuser Virginia Giuffreonly to haveAnd who's not alleged to have gotten a massage from one of Epstein's girls?A good summary:(click to enlarge) Just the News has all the filesLive discussion:As noted earlier,which stemmed from a civil lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence on sex trafficking and other charges for participating in Epstein's enterprise.As Axios notes;Developing...* * *Documents containing, after a New York federal court ordered court documents unsealed, CNBC reports.Overare reportedly named in the filings, some of whom have previously been disclosed as connected with the dead pedophile, who was found dead in a New York jail after being arrested on federal child sex trafficking charges."Things should start getting unsealed today," Edward Friedland, the district executive for that court, told CNBC.The documents were filed in connection with a Manhattan federal court lawsuit brought by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend and 'madam,' who recruited girls for exploitation by Epstein and pals.That said, Judge Loretta Preska, including a woman identified as "Doe 107," in order to review her claim that she faces risk of physical harm in her home country