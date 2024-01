© Madalina Vasiliu/The Epoch Times



Epstein Accusations

Her husband, former President Bill Clinton and their daughter, Chelsea, have also been named, but they have not been accused of any wrongdoing.Attorneys for Virginia Giuffre, who accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein of abusing her, sought in a 2015 defamation lawsuit against his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, all of her communications with former President Bill Clinton and his wife former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.The document is part of dozens containing hundreds of pages of records that were released on Jan. 5, the latest tranche of evidence a judge ordered unsealed.The 2015, defamation lawsuit was settled in 2017. Ms. Maxwell is currently serving time in a Florida prison for conspiring with Mr. Epstein to sexually abuse underage girls.A document in the latest (third) batch also mentions President Clinton in the context of document and photograph requests as part of the lawsuit against Ms. Maxwell.A spokesperson for President Clinton confirmed in 2019 that the former president had flown in Mr. Epstein's private plane but that he knew nothing about the sex offender's "terrible crimes."The Epoch Times contacted the Clinton Foundation for further comment but received none by press time.U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska, an appointee of President George H.W. Bush, ordered the release of the filings last month.Mr. Epstein, who was awaiting trial on multiple sex trafficking charges, was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City in August 2019.Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson ruled Epstein's death as suicide by hanging.Yet Mr. Epstein's links to a wide network of rich and powerful individuals — along with rumors that he secretly recorded some of them engaging in sex acts with underage girls — has fueled speculation that he may have been murdered. The latest Epstein document disclosures — and more in the pipeline — have renewed interest in the case, especially in some of its mysterious elements.Israel has denied any links between Mr. Ben-Menashe and its intelligence services.However, Jeffrey Epstein's brother, Mark Epstein, has said that he doesn't believe in the existence of such blackmail tapes. "This is just an opinion — I never really believed they existed," Mark Epstein told the New York Post. "Jeffrey was buying islands in the Virgin Islands. He had his own private 727 [jet]. Do you think he needed to make money by extortion?" he continued while labeling as "far-fetched" rumors that his brother secretly filmed men of influence cavorting with underage girls to get kompromat on them.While Mark Epstein told the Post he doesn't believe the tapes exist, he's convinced his brother's death was no suicide."I'm not here to defend him. What he did was wrong. But that's not my concern. My concern is that my brother was murdered," he told the outlet.In an interview from prison in January 2023, Ms. Maxwell said she doesn't believe Epstein's death was a suicide."I believe that he was murdered," Ms. Maxwell said in a Talk TV interview . "I was shocked. Then I wondered how it had happened because as far as I was concerned, he was going to ... I was sure he was going to appeal."Many people have united in skepticism that Mr. Epstein could have taken his own life a mere month after being arrested on sex trafficking charges. Tom OzimekAuthor (Reporter) is a senior reporter for The Epoch Times. He has a broad background in journalism, deposit insurance, marketing and communications, and adult education.