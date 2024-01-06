Revelation contained in new Epstein data dump.Bill Clinton allegedly threatened Vanity Fair not to write articles about his "good friend" Jeffrey Epstein, according to the latest document release.A second round of Epstein documents were unveiled late on Thursday."I have reports here about you, your husband - I have everything under the sun that was sent to me by people who want to be helpful," Ward said.Vanity Fair claimed the allegations weren't published because they didn't meet legal standards and were included too late to be properly assessed.Bill Clinton, who flew on Epstein's jet at least 26 times, has consistently denied being involved in any illegal activity linked to Epstein.According to Epstein's masseuse Johanna Sjoberg, the sex trafficker told her one time that Clinton "likes them young, referring to girls."As we document in the video below, Epstein was almost certainly being used to blackmail prominent American politicians and others by collecting dirt on their sordid activities.