Revelation contained in new Epstein data dump.

Bill Clinton allegedly threatened Vanity Fair not to write articles about his "good friend" Jeffrey Epstein, according to the latest document release.

A second round of Epstein documents were unveiled late on Thursday.

According to Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts-Giuffre, "Clinton allegedly "walked into VF and threatened them not to write sex-trafficking articles about his good friend JE."

The allegation originates from a May 2011 email, when Roberts-Giuffre was discussing an interview to promote her book.


However, a spokesperson for Vanity Fair's then-editor, Graydon Carter, vehemently denied the claims.

"This categorically did not happen," the representative told The Telegraph.

Journalist Vicky Ward previously claimed in a 2022 podcast that Vanity Fair prevented her from publishing an interview with Epstein's accusers.

"I have reports here about you, your husband - I have everything under the sun that was sent to me by people who want to be helpful," Ward said.

Vanity Fair claimed the allegations weren't published because they didn't meet legal standards and were included too late to be properly assessed.

Bill Clinton, who flew on Epstein's jet at least 26 times, has consistently denied being involved in any illegal activity linked to Epstein.

The first document dump revealed that Clinton, as John Doe #36, allegedly liked young girls.

According to Epstein's masseuse Johanna Sjoberg, the sex trafficker told her one time that Clinton "likes them young, referring to girls."

According to Epstein's masseuse Johanna Sjoberg, the sex trafficker told her one time that Clinton "likes them young, referring to girls."