trump
© Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump issued a warning about artificial intelligence, saying that it is "very dangerous" for the United States.

Trump made the comment on the AI-generated photos of him on Jeffrey Epstein's plane that were shared on X, the platform once known as Twitter. The former president also reiterated that he did not visit Epstein's "'stupid' island."

"This is what the Democrats do to their Republican Opponent, who is leading them, by a lot, in the Polls," Trump wrote on Truth Social, his alternative social media platform. "This is A.I., and it is very dangerous for our Country! Also, I was never on Epstein's Plane, or at his 'stupid' Island. Strong Laws ought to be developed against A.I. It will be a big and very dangerous problem in the future!"


Among those who shared the AI-generated photos of Trump on Epstein's plane was actor Mark Ruffalo, known for playing The Hulk in various Marvel films. Ruffalo has since admitted that the photos are fake but said that Trump being on Epstein's plane is not.


Last week, various unsealed documents revealed the names of 180 people linked to Epstein, including Trump. However, one witness in a 2016 deposition stated that she never saw Trump visiting one of Epstein's properties.

A majority of 2,700 AI researchers in a survey said that AI becoming smarter than humans, also known as a superintelligence, would entail at least a 5% chance of causing an extinction-level event. The researchers also said that, within the next decade, AI programs will have at least a 50% chance of completing the vast majority of various tasks, from writing music that perfectly resembles that of Taylor Swift or installing wiring into a new home.