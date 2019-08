© CC BY 2.0 / Gage Skidmore / Jordan Peterson

A neural network, called "NotJordanPeterson", has been trained to produce deep fake audios that mimic the voice of the Canadian psychologist, making him say things he never actually said - and people are already freaking out.Canadian clinical psychologist, best-selling author, and culture warrior Jordan Peterson has tweeted a YouTube video revealing the danger of deepfakes for current and future generations just days after an audio spoofing website replicating his voice was discovered online.The vlogger behind the clip, "Deepfakes Will Destroy Our Information Ecosphere", found an article about "the world's top deepfake artist" who was working to solve a problem he had created in the first place, and suggested that the AI actually poses a threat to Western democracies.While his point of view has found much support on Twitter, many of Peterson's followers believe that the technology could bring a positive change, as people would start questioning everything they see or hear, thereby developing critical thinking skills:Others couldn't resist getting the most out of the neural network and made their own deepfakes, for instance, one featuring a "never-before-heard" 2Pac-Peterson collab:The US government has already expressed concern about how deepfakes could potentially be used to spread convincing fake news ahead of the 2020 presidential election: earlier this month, the House Intelligence Committee asked big tech, such as Facebook, Twitter, and Google, how they were going to tackle the threat of digital trickery. The companies said they were working on the problem, but did not go into details.