The Pentagon's secret operations branch is seeking capabilities to deploy "next generation" deep fakes in information warfare and hack the Internet of Things (IoT) to track their impact, a procurement document has revealed. The Intercept reported on the initiative on Monday.It was first published in 2020 and last updated in October 2022,to its desired inventory, according to the outlet.The command's Military Information Support Operations (MISO) is seeking a "next generation of 'deep fake' or other similar technology to generate messages and influence operations via non-traditional channels in relevant peer/near peer environments," it states.Deep-fake technologyIt is currently used mostly for entertainment, including the production of fake pornography featuring celebrities.US officials have long voiced concerns that foreign adversaries, particularly rivals like China and Russia, could deploy deep fakes in disinformation campaigns. US agencies claim they are developing tools to detect such videos, purportedly so that users can defend themselves against such attacks.The Pentagon procurement document appears to prove that,The same paper mentions- appliances with online connectivity and various sensors to track their environment - to assess the effect of propaganda campaigns. Hacking such devices would allow the military to "collect data and information from local populaces to enable breakdown of what messaging might be popular" so that MISO could "craft and promote messages" better.The Intercept previously reported that the