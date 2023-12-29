Thefts recorded and documented

The Israeli occupation forces stole cash from the West Bank amounting to about $2.76 million, during a large-scale raid that targeted multiple cities at once.The Israeli occupation forces raided multiple cities in the West Bank at once, and stormed banks and currency exchange shops, seizing from them large amounts of cash, according to reports from the West Bank and the Quds News Network.This happened across a number of cities. One of the videos that emerged showed one such scene in Tulkarm.Moreover, the theft was recorded and documented by several social media activists across the West Bank and beyond, showing once again that the occupation has been adamant about violating all rights of Palestinians.