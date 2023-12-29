box of euros

An Israeli occupation soldier carrying a box of cash stolen from the occupied West Bank, occupied Palestine, during a raid on December 28, 2023.
The Israeli occupation forces stole cash from the West Bank amounting to about $2.76 million, during a large-scale raid that targeted multiple cities at once.

The Israeli occupation forces raided multiple cities in the West Bank at once, and stormed banks and currency exchange shops, seizing from them large amounts of cash, according to reports from the West Bank and the Quds News Network.

In Jenin, QNN revealed that the Israeli occupation stormed the Arab Bank and the Al-Quds Bank, as well as the Al-Khaleej Exchange and Fakhr al-Diín Exchange Company, and seized their contents.


According to reports by Ynet, an Israeli news website, Israeli occupation forces stole about 10 million Shekels ($2.76 million) from across the West Bank overnight, and about 20 shop owners were detained.

Thefts recorded and documented

Videos have emerged showing occupation soldiers violating the rights of Palestinians by invading their private properties and stealing their belongings. This happened across a number of cities. One of the videos that emerged showed one such scene in Tulkarm.


Moreover, the theft was recorded and documented by several social media activists across the West Bank and beyond, showing once again that the occupation has been adamant about violating all rights of Palestinians.