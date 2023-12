© AP



Concerns about 'organ theft' by Israel's forces from dead Palestinians were raised by Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor.The NGO claimed it hasin northern Gaza, alongside others in the south.Medical professionals reportedlyThey also claimedThe Israeli Defence Force has been approached for comment.Israel has previously denied harvesting organs from dead Palestinians without the consent of families, calling such accusations "antisemitic".Organ theft cannot be proven or disproven by forensic medical examination alone since multiple bodies underwent surgery prior to death, doctors at several Gaza hospitals were cited as saying by Euro-Med.A full examination of the recovered corpses is not possible given the intense Israeli attacks on Gaza, they claimed. This follows comments by Palestinian health officials in Gaza thatReports have circulated in recent years that Israel is unlawfully using Palestinian corpses.In her book Over Their Dead Bodies, Israeli doctor Meira Weiss claimedand used in medical research at Israeli universities and transplanted into Israeli patients' bodies.Jewish teachings permit organ transplantation and harvesting, with the need to save lives paramount over all other religious commandments.A controversial Israeli television investigation in 2014 includedto treat Israelis, such as soldiers with burn injuries.In it, the director of the Israeli Skin Bank revealedEuro-Med Monitor claimed Israel is one of the "world's biggest hubs for the illegal trade of human organs under the pretext of 'security deterrence'".It urged the country to abide by "international law" and reiterated the "necessity of respecting and protecting the bodies of the dead during armed conflicts."The 1949 Fourth Geneva Convention, which Israel has not ratified, requires combatants to respect the dignity of the dead, including preventing despoiling, mutilation, or any disrespectful treatment of their bodies.during its military operation in Gaza since 7 October, though some have been handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross.This is considered by some a punitive practice to deny families the chance of burying their loved ones., Euro-Med Monitor said.It claimed Israel holds the remains of at least 145 Palestinians in its morgues and approximately 255 inRefusing to hand over the bodies of the dead to grieving families for burial may amount to collective punishment, which again is forbidden under the Fourth Geneva Convention, Euro-Med monitor pointed out.Burying the dead is considered a fundamental and significant religious duty in Islam, which carries deep cultural and spiritual significance.