from Palestinians, claiming the money has been used to promote violence.The sum, Israel claims, [is what] the Palestinians used to pay the families of Palestinians who have been jailed or killed by Israel. Palestinian officials say the payments are needed to help vulnerable families who have been affected by Israeli occupation.These monthly transfers, about $170 million, are a key source of funding for the budget of the authority, which administers parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.Sunday's decision was a continuation of that policy.In February, after Israel decided to steal $140 million a month, the Palestinians said they would reject all transfers to protest the Israeli policy. But six months later, with the Palestinian Authority in a deep financial crisis, the sides worked out a deal to resume most of the transfers.Palestinian official Hanan Ashrawi denounced the latest Israeli move, calling it ashe said.