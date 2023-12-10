© Getty Images/Mahmoud Issa/SOPA Images/LightRocket



Hamas has condemned the alleged Israeli attack, calling it a "barbaric crime"...the Palestinian militant group Hamas claimed on Friday.Images being shared on social media and identified by RT reporters in Gaza as being of the Omari Mosque showed massive damage to the building, with only its ancient stone minaret standing.Hamas reacted to the incident by calling it a "heinous, barbaric crime" as cited by Reuters, and urged the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to protect historic buildings in Gaza.It would not be the first time civilian infrastructure, including cultural and heritage sites, has been targeted by Israeli Defense Forces as they carry out retaliatory strikes.The fighting began on October 7 when Hamas attacked Israel, killing about 1,200 people. Israel has repeatedly accused Hamas of using civilian infrastructure, including mosques and schools, to hide its fighters.Another place of worship, theHamas said. The group also condemned the destruction of thein the territory.The Palestine Ministry of Culture saidsince the beginning of the conflict,Israel has also reducedto rubble and destroyed or partially damaged at leastIn its latest report, the NGO Heritage for Peace found thatsince the start of the conflict, according to Gaza Health Ministry figures, and much civilian infrastructure has been destroyed.