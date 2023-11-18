© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky



The Ukrainian president has reportedly claimed there may be Moscow-inspired mass protests in Kiev.Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky told journalists on Thursday that he has received tips about a Russian influence campaign aimed at destabilizing his government, according to a Bloomberg report. He claimed that various intelligence agencies had informed him about the purported operation.Ukraine's top leadership has experienced divisions in recent months, with a series of publications in the Western press, based on leaks from Kiev staffers, describing Zelensky as calcified in pursuing an unrealistic goal of pushing Russia out of all territories claimed by Kiev.His office has also publicly clashed with one of the country's top generals, Valery Zaluzhny, who said earlier this month that the hostilities had reached a stalemate and that he expected no breakthrough for Kiev.Bloomberg reported on Friday thatMaidan means "square" in Ukrainian. Maidan 1 and 2 are the terms for the mass protests that took place in 2004 and 2014, respectively, primarily in Kiev's Independence Square. Both were directed against Viktor Yanukovich, the former president whose political support base was in what was then the majority Russian-speaking eastern portion of the country, but which joined Russia in a series of referendums in 2022.The 2004 protest was mostly peaceful and successfully overturned Yanukovich's victory in that year's presidential race. On the other hand, the 2014 demonstration occurred while Yanukovich was in office, forcing him to flee the country and resign from his post as armed rioters targeted his home.Zelensky was elected on a promise of reconciliation with Donbass rebels but caved into the pressure of pro-Maidan nationalists, who threatened him with mass protests. Now, he believes Russia is seeking to provoke chaos and division in his country and topple his government. Bloomberg quoted him as saying: "Maidan is coup for them (Moscow), so the operation is understandable."Earlier this month, a profile of the Ukrainian president in TIME magazine cited his close aides as complaining about his unwavering pursuit of a military victory over Moscow, which the report called "verging on the messianic." One source in the article reportedly called Zelensky delusional.The remark put into doubt Zelensky's assurances that the counteroffensive against Russia was progressing and reportedly fueled tension between his government and Kiev's military leadership.