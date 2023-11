Jess Phillips, shadow minister for domestic violence and MP for Birmingham Yardley

Yasmin Qureshi, shadow women and equalities minister and MP for Bolton South East

Afzal Khan, shadow business minister and MP for Manchester Gorton

Paula Barker, shadow minister for devolution and MP for Liverpool Wavertree

Rachel Hopkins, shadow minister for defence and MP for Luton South

Sarah Owen, shadow minister for housing and MP for Luton North

Naz Shah, shadow minister for crime reduction and MP for Bradford West

Andy Slaughter, shadow solicitor general and MP for Hammersmith

Dan Carden, parliamentary private secretary and MP for Liverpool Walton

Mary Foy, parliamentary private secretary and MP for City of Durham

Sir Keir Starmer faces a serious challenge to his authority after a number of Labour MPs backed a Commons vote calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.after defying the party whip by backing the motion put forward by the SNP.Among the most high profile resignations was domestic violence and safeguarding secretary Jess Phillips , who said she was leaving the the Shadow Cabinet with a "heavy heart".Currently, the following MPs have either resigned or been asked to step down from their posts in the Labour party:In total, the division list showed 56 Labour MPs backed the SNP's call for an immediate ceasefire.Starmer said he regretted that party colleagues had not backed his position."Alongside leaders around the world, I have called throughout for adherence to international law, for humanitarian pauses to allow access for aid, food, water, utilities and medicine, and have expressed our concerns at the scale of civilian casualties."Much more needs to be done in this regard to ease the humanitarian crisis that is unfolding in Gaza."And in addition to addressing the present, every leader has a duty not to go back to a failed strategy of containment and neglect, but to forge a better and more secure future for both Palestinians and Israelis."I regret that some colleagues felt unable to support the position tonight. But I wanted to be clear about where I stood, and where I will stand."Sir Keir had met with some of his frontbenchers on Wednesday afternoon in a bid to persuade them to back the Labour's amendment instead.A Labour spokesman said:The spokesman acknowledged that shadow ministers had been given some freedom to speak in favour of a ceasefire, but said a Commons vote was a different matter."There is an understanding that there is a difference when it comes to the space that we have allowed, given that we fully understand that this is a very challenging subject... in the debate that there has been up to this point, but at the point at which there is a vote in Parliament that clearly is something that has a significance to it that everybody understands," the spokesman said.The Middle East conflict has caused splits in the Labour Party, with the leadership backing the Conservative government's position of pushing for "humanitarian pauses" in the Israel-Hamas fighting.However, several shadow ministers have openly called for a ceasefire instead.On Wednesday, protesters were removed from the Commons, after holding up "ceasefire now" signs during the King's Speech debate involving shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper.A group of five or six people stood up and held aloft the messages as Ms Cooper turned to the Israel-Hamas conflict in her speech. Environmental group Extinction Rebellion have since claimed responsibility for the protest.