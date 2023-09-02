© F-35 Joint Program Office



The US deployment of F-35s and nuclear weapons to the UK is being cast as a response to tensions with Russia, but is in fact a consequence of long-established US plans to revive a Cold War-era strategy of nuclear standoff as a way to assert US power, a former Pentagon analyst and US Air Force commander told Sputnik.The switch will parallel the replacement of aging F-16 Falcon aircraft with newer F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, stealthy jets cleared to carry B61-12 variable-yield nuclear bombs.According to a Congressional budget request for next year, the funds- a Pentagon jargon term for the handling of nuclear weapons, according to experts.for potential use against forces of the Warsaw Pact, the Soviet-led analogue to the NATO alliance that included most of the socialist states in Eastern Europe. The US also kept nuclear weapons at bases in the Netherlands, Belgium, West Germany, Italy, and Turkiye, with various agreements for local air forces to carry and deploy US-owned nuclear gravity bombs as well. At its height, the US kept 480 nuclear bombs in Europe, 110 of which were at Lakenheath.that included pulling nukes from Greece and Germany.Retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, a former analyst for the US Department of Defense, told Sputnik on Thursday that the move wasn't necessarily a reaction to the ongoing Ukrainian conflict, but was part of a long-planned "upgrade" of NATO weapons in the UK that is part of a larger ramping-up of NATO's offensive posture over the last decade, of which the Ukrainian conflict is just one consequence."I see this deployment as a long planned bureaucratic 'upgrade' for the Brits and NATO and not designed to contribute to the Ukraine situation, except rhetorically," she said."I think this is the long-planned rollout of the F-35 as the latest replacement multi-role fighter, a US system that many NATO countries have invested in and purchased. The timeline for these deliveries is set in advance and usually delayed several times. The first four of the F-35s were delivered a few years ago," Kwiatkowski explained.This was done quietly, and the strategy could be seen as one of defense in an unstable world, in part because the, and this signals the NATO members that they are allowed to bring in more, and more modern, nuclear weapons," the former Pentagon analyst noted. "I see this as less strategic and more"The stated NATO strategy on nuclear weapons is really dependent on the US. Former US President Donaldshe said, adding thatKwiatkowski said"I don't see a major pushback in Britain regarding the F-35 or even more nuclear weapons, unless it is to begin to change their parliament.she said."I would say thisfor excellent weapons production and design, a reputation that is itself at the end of its lifecycle. A main reason for NATO is to serve as a captive market for the US military industrial complex, which is served daily by the Congress and most presidents."The former Pentagon analyst recalled the adage that "history doesn't repeat, but it rhymes," noting that Cold War-era rhetoric is being revived by neoconservative politicians in the US and Europe who are increasingly distant from both the era they are harkening back to, as well as the attitudes of their own populations.for those same Cold War reasons - with nothing but destruction and damage and waste to show for it. Younger people pay little attention to either history or government messaging, and while they don't know history, they do have a sense that the world is accessible and understandable, andshe explained."On top of that,she added."Having said that, it is dangerous when simple, exclusionary evil-enemy versus saintly-homeland language dominates. Peace becomes impossible to negotiate, as we have seen so far with the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Truth is so consistently denied, and the investment of time and energy on lies means that when the truth eventually wins out, as it always does, political leadership and parties invested in those lies lose everything."Kwiatkowski said the messaging around the F-35 deployment to the UK was likely designed to "raise the stakes in Ukraine" and"There is a kind of desperation revealed here, and this is the message that is unintentionally being sent. It is that desperation on the US/NATO organizational and leadership side that worries me.I'm concerned that the same thing is happening today, this time centered in Washington, DC."