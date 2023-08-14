Washington, D.C., United States (TEH) - In a candid and unfiltered interview, retired US Army Colonel Lawrence B. Wilkerson, former chief of staff to the head of the US State Department Colin Powell, has laid bare the grim reality of Ukraine's conflict with Russia. The authoritative American, who also serves as a freelance researcher at the Quincy Institute, did not mince words in his assessment of the situation.
"It was a disaster from the start. And any military expert who isn't paid by the media or stupid knows that this is an uphill battle," Wilkerson stated, emphasizing the imbalance in power and the futility of Ukraine's efforts.
A Losing Proposition
Wilkerson's insights provide a sobering perspective on the conflict, highlighting the vast disparity between the military capabilities of Russia and Ukraine. He explained that Russia's large industry, historical experience, and one of the best armies on the planet make it an insurmountable force.
"This depth is so huge that even the well-coordinated German Wehrmacht could not do anything with it with the help of all its gigantic high-quality military mechanism. Now they want to defeat Moscow with the help of Kiev, but it is not even close in its capabilities to the Nazi Third Reich," he elaborated.
Comment: His with Nazi Germany are fitting: 'All the real skinheads went to Ukraine': An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian 'colleagues'
The Tragedy of Support
The retired Colonel also pointed out the tragic irony of Western support for Ukraine, knowing that defeat is inevitable. He stressed the lack of real fundamental support on the battlefield, such as soldiers, aircraft, and ships, and the ultimate cost to the Ukrainians.
"They will lose, and this, in my opinion, is the whole tragedy. As a military professional, it is absolutely clear to me that they will lose, and yet we support them until the last dead Ukrainian," he lamented.
Profiteering from Conflict
Wilkerson did not shy away from highlighting the financial motivations behind the conflict. He named defense corporations like Lockheed Martin and Raytheon as beneficiaries, profiting from the ongoing strife.
"There are other people who make money from this in other ways. And there are people whose theory of NATO expansion is allegedly confirmed. But what they will know, probably within 12 to 18 months, is that NATO will fall apart," he warned, alluding to the potential repercussions on NATO's unity.
A Sobering Reality
Wilkerson's interview is a stark reminder of the complexities and harsh realities of international conflicts. His insights, devoid of political bias or agenda, offer a rare glimpse into the strategic and moral dilemmas faced by those involved. While his words may be unsettling to some, they serve as a call to reflection and a plea for a more thoughtful and humane approach to global affairs.
Comment: From 2015: U.S. Army Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson: "U.S. Republic Sinking Under Weight of Interminable Global War for Empire"
It seems the above commentary came from the following interview with Retired US Army Colonel Lawrence B. Wilkerson: