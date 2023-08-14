A Losing Proposition

Retired US Army Colonel Lawrence B. Wilkerson provides a sobering analysis of Ukraine's conflict with Russia, highlighting the inevitability of defeat, the tragedy of misguided support, and the profiteering motives behind the scenesWashington, D.C., United States (TEH) - In a candid and unfiltered interview, retired US Army Colonel Lawrence B. Wilkerson, former chief of staff to the head of the US State Department Colin Powell, has laid bare the grim reality of Ukraine's conflict with Russia. The authoritative American, who also serves as a freelance researcher at the Quincy Institute, did not mince words in his assessment of the situation.Wilkerson stated, emphasizing the imbalance in power and the futility of Ukraine's efforts.Wilkerson's insights provide a sobering perspective on the conflict, highlighting the vast disparity between the military capabilities of Russia and Ukraine. Hehe elaborated.The retired Colonel also pointed out the tragic irony of Western support for Ukraine, knowing that defeat is inevitable. He stressed, such as soldiers, aircraft, and ships, and the ultimate cost to the Ukrainians.he lamented.Wilkerson did not shy away from highlighting the financial motivations behind the conflict.he warned, alluding to the potential repercussions on NATO's unity.Wilkerson's interview is a stark reminder of the complexities and harsh realities of international conflicts. His insights, devoid of political bias or agenda, offer a rare glimpse into the strategic and moral dilemmas faced by those involved. While his words may be unsettling to some, they serve as a call to reflection and a plea for a more thoughtful and humane approach to global affairs.