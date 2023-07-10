© Mick Tsikas-Pool / Getty Images



Paul Keating has argued that the military bloc should remain confined to Europe and the Atlantic and not try to expand into Asia.According to Keating, the alliance's very existence past the end of the Cold WarKeating went on to describeon the international stage who is conducting himself like an "American agent."He cited a comment Stoltenberg made back in February when he called for the West not to repeat the "mistake" it had made with regard to Russia, suggesting it should work to contain China.The former Australian leader noted that the NATO chief conveniently ignored the fact that "China represents twenty per cent of humanity and now possesses the largest economy in the world." He added that Beijing, unlike Washington, "has no record of attacking other states."Back in May, the Japanese ambassador to the US, Koji Tomita, revealed that his country was working toward opening a NATO liaison office in Tokyo, which would become the bloc's first in Asia. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida confirmed the plans to Japanese lawmakers, noting that Tokyo did not intend to join the US-led organization.Commenting on the news, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning advised NATO against "extending its geopolitical reach." The diplomat pointed out that the "Asia-Pacific does not welcome bloc confrontation or military blocs."