North Korea's Foreign Ministry has claimed NATO is seeking to increase its influence in Asia, citing growing "military collusion" with Japan, which hosted a delegation from the military bloc last month to discuss ways to step up cooperation.In comments carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Monday,Kim went on to cite recent reports that NATO is now in talks to open a "liaison office" in Japan, its first such facility in Asia. The office would be used to "conduct periodic consultations with Japan and key partners in the region such as South Korea, Australia and New Zealand," according to the Nikkei Asia news website." the Foreign Ministry official continued, also pointing to other "confrontational alliances" such as the 'Quad' bloc - which Beijing has decried as an "Asian NATO" - and AUKUS pact between Australia, the UK and the US.Last month, Japan hosted a delegation from NATO's Cooperative Security Division, which met with senior military leaders to "discuss the current military cooperation and opportunities to foster a stronger partnership," as well as future joint drills with Japan's armed forces.Further highlighting the increased cooperation, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg sat down with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels on April 4, where the two officials vowed to further strengthen their partnership. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also met with the NATO chief earlier this year, after attending an alliance summit in 2022, a first for a Japanese premier.