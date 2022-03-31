© Jason Reed-Pool/Getty Images



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that any NATO military presence in Central Asia would undermine the security of the Russian-led CSTO alliance, in the region, and would not be tolerated by Moscow.The minister made his comment at an Afghanistan-themed summit in Tunxi, China.The Russian official also called for "extreme caution" regarding the settlement of Afghan refugees in states bordering their homeland. He argued countries should consider the "high risks" for their own security and the region as a whole.Taliban militants seized power in Kabul last year during the final stage of the withdrawal of Western forces. The US and its allies invaded the country in 2001, as part of Washington's global 'war of terror', launched in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The last US troops left Afghanistan in August 2021.The US evacuated its citizens and some allied Afghans from Kabul. However, around 78,000 Afghans who worked for the US government or applied for American visas, were left behind, according to the Association of Wartime Allies lobby group.Lavrov met with Afghanistan's acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, on Thursday, urgeing the world to work more closely with the Taliban, encouraging steps that could lead to the militant group's government being recognized by the UN.