© Artyom Ivanov/TASS



Russia and China are capable of thwarting the dangerous plans of the West and NATO, which are trying to disrupt the unity of the Eurasian space, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov said on Tuesday.he said at the opening ceremony of the Eighth International Conference "Russia and China: Cooperation in a New Era" organized by the Russian Council on International Affairs and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.As Morgulov clarified, in this context the "consolidation of Russia-China foreign policy coordination" remains highly relevant. "In this regard, I express my great hope that today you will have an in-depth discussion of all of these issues and have a substantive conversation with relevant recommendations and advice for us, for practitioners, which would address both our bilateral efforts with China and [joint actions] at such important international platforms as the UN, the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization), and the BRICS," the ambassador concluded.Since 2015, the Russian Council on International Affairs and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences have held annual joint conferences in Moscow and Beijing. They have become leading forums for Russian and Chinese experts to discuss pressing international issues and bilateral cooperation. This time, the focus will be on the challenges China and Russia are facing in the current complex global geopolitical situation.