Nearly 17,000 people have signed an online petition decrying a 'non-binary and transgender extravaganza' at the upcoming Thanksgiving Day Parade, over two gender non-conforming performers in the line-up.The sponsor of the event, the department store Macy's, did not answer DailyMail.com requests for comment.Tie-ups between trans performers and corporations have proven divisive in recent months. Bud Light's partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney led to a backlash and boycott that cost the company millions.In their petition, One Million Moms warns Macy's against making a similar mistake.Sullivan is set to appear in the November 23 parade among the cast members from the Broadway show & Juliet. In the musical, Sullivan plays the role of May, a non-binary friend of Juliet.Newell currently appears in another Broadway show, Shucked, in which he plays the character Lulu, who in the song Independently Owned, sings 'I won't change who I've always been / A W-O-M-A-N / W-O-M-A-N.'Newell, who played Unique Adams in the musical television series Glee, in June became the first out nonbinary actor to win a Tony for a performance.The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Parade has started the holiday season since 1924, pulling in more than 50 million television viewers as 3.5 million people line the 2.5-mile parade route through New York City.The 2021 parade was the first to feature a transgender pop star, with German singer/songwriter Kim Petras performing her bubblegum number 'I Don't Want It At All.'