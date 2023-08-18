© Anadolu Agency/Getty Images



The world's top chess federation has ruled that transgender women cannot compete in its official events for females until a review of the situation is made by its officials.The decision by Lausanne, Switzerland-based federation Fide was published on Monday and has drawn criticism from advocacy groups and supporters of transgender rights.It acknowledged that questions regarding transgender players were an "evolving issue for chess" and that "further policy may need to be evolved in the future in line with research evidence."No one immediately responded to emails to top federation officials and calls to the federation's headquarters in Switzerland seeking further comment.Word of the decision comes as the federation is hosting a World Cup event in Azerbaijan where top players including No 1 ranked Magnus Carlsen are attending.The International Cycling Union has joined the governing bodies of track and field and swimming as top-tier Olympic sports addressing the issue of transgender athletes.Last month, the cycling federation ruled that female transgender athletes who transitioned after male puberty will no longer be able to compete in women's races.