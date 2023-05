Conservatives have long been labeled "transphobic" for refusing to accept that "trans women are women," especially when it comes to the inclusion of biological men in competitive women's sports, but it turns out, even the National Institutes of Health (NIH) knows that even after a man medically "transitions," they have a significant "physiological advantage" over their female opponents.According to a significant study , "Male physiology provides an athletic performance advantage."The study, conducted by experts from the University of Otago in New Zealand, notes that taking female hormones doesn't change these biological facts.In competitive sports, the authors argue, "muscle mass" can not be ignored.The difference is significant.There can be no doubt, the authors conclude:In the interest of "fairness," the researchers found, "The inclusion of trans women in the elite female division needs to be reconsidered."Again, it is absurd that it takes a bunch of researchers from New Zealand to point out what anyone with eyes can clearly see, but the NIH has previously published papers denying the advantage.That study has since been used to counter arguments from athletes such as Riley Gaines, who claim biological men are destroying women's sports and stealing opportunities from biological females.Meanwhile, the NIH is apparently trying to stay neutral."As a library, the National Library of Medicine (NLM) provides access to scientific literature," the NIH's disclaimer on the New Zealand study read. "Inclusion in an NLM database does not imply endorsement of, or agreement with, the contents by NLM or the National Institutes of Health." Melissa Fine is the former executive editor of Casino Player, Strictly Slots, and Poker Digest magazines. She is a UCLA graduate, news junkie, and dedicated Stargate SG-1 fan. Melissa currently lives with her dog and two cats in a tiny town in the Sierra Nevada foothills.