Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies is leading a boycott of Nike for its partnership with a transgender influencer to promote its female sports clothing range.Dylan Mulvaney, 26, posed for a series of pictures and videos promoting the brand's sports bra and leggings.The controversy could impact sales, which had received a huge boost in recent months from stars like Lioness Chloe Kelly being seen wearing their products.She famously whipped off her shirt to celebrate scoring in England's World Cup win, revealing her sports bra with the famous black tick logo.That Nike would do this feels like a kick in the teeth.'Advocating a boycott, she said: 'We can protest. It's what is left for us at the moment. No one seems to be listening.'The only way we can make these companies and governments sit up and listen is to boycott with our wallet.'It's the only thing they listen to.''For a long time, Nike sponsored Allyson Felix, one of the world's most incredible track athletes. Then, when Allyson got pregnant, they reduced her sponsorship by 70 per cent when she had something happen to her that happens only to women.One Mumsnetter user wrote: 'What are they trying to communicate to me, their target audience?'That their new sports bras are too wide in the back and have no extra space and good support for my breasts?Social media star and transgender rights activist Ms Mulvaney, who lives in Los Angeles, has a large online profile after working as a comedian and Broadway actor, appearing in hit show The Book of Mormon.Last October, the influencer interviewed President Joe Biden on the Democrats' commitment to protect the rights of trans people.And the entertainer has gained a massive following on TikTok while documenting the transition into 'girlhood', with a video series attracting one billion views.After the internet star's 365th day of 'living authentically', US Vice President Kamala Harris wrote an anniversary letter to congratulate the milestone.In the latest Nike posts on Instagram, Ms Mulvaney appeared wearing a pair of black leggings and a white sports bra to strike yoga poses in a sunny backyard.The video then showed the star dancing around in a yard barefoot doing workouts while an upbeat song played.Some people on social media expressed their anger at Nike's decision to partner with Ms Mulvaney.One wrote: 'I really used to enjoy Nike as a brand but I will never wear another shoe from them after they feature Dylan Mulvaney as their new ambassador for women's clothing.'But others praised her adverts, writing: 'How can someone be this majestic and gorgeous?'Ms Mulvaney was previously criticised for carrying around Tampax after the company sent out a PR package.Mulvaney responded by saying: 'I just sometimes carry one in case anybody needs it.'