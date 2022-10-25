The segment with NowThis News featured biological male Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender activist who identifies as a woman.
"This is my 221st day of publicly transitioning," Mulvaney began.
"God love you," Biden responded.
Mulvaney continued:
"I am extremely privileged to live in a state that allows me access to the resources I need, and that decision is just between me and my doctors. But many states have lawmakers that feel like they can involve themselves in this very personal process. Do you think states should have a right to ban gender-affirming healthcare?"Biden declared:
"I don't think any state or anybody should have the right to do that. As a moral question and as a legal question, I just think it's wrong. You know, I think I was saying before we started that my son, my deceased son, used to be the attorney general of the state of Delaware. He passed the most broadest piece of legislation that he, as attorney general, was able to convince the legislature and the governor to sign that dealt with all gender-affirming capabilities.Libs of TikTok responded:
"I mean, there's a lot of, you know, you sometimes — they try to block you from being able to access certain medicines, being able to access certain procedures, and so on. None of that should be available. I mean, no state should be able to do that, in my view. So I feel very, very strongly that you should have every single solitary right including, including use of your gender-identity bathrooms in public."
"Just so we're clear- the official Democratic party position now is that puberty blockers and sex reassignment surgery for kids is good."Political consultant, Noah Pollak, responded:
"It's two weeks before the midterms and Biden is doing interviews w/ transgender activists about the need to surgically sterilize kids. I think the progressives running the WH are actively trying to piss off 80 percent of the country. Never seen anything like it."Hudson Institute Senior Fellow Rebeccah Heinrichs responded to the clip by tweeting:
"Checking in on the POTUS... A man dressed as a woman has been given time w/ him to tell him what it's like to be a woman, at a time of record inflation, education through the floor, food insecurity and security threats to Americans and our way of life growing by the minute.Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon responded to the clip by tweeting:
"We cannot become inured to this. It's so dangerous. I do not appreciate the gross mockery of femininity either. But that's not even the main point."
"Democrats are officially and proudly pro-mutilation for minors."
Comment: Biden's Upside Down World: He condones altering gender across the board, including babies and children as perfectly acceptable, in fact encouraged. What about the right to refuse vaccines with proven deadly consequences?