The uproar began on Sunday, before the NCAA men's basketball championship game on Monday, when Mulvaney, a biological male who is documenting his transitioning into a woman on Instagram, posted a sponsored post. The Instagram video showed Mulvaney sitting in front of several cans of Bud Light beer and announcing a contest sponsored by Bud Light.
Pushback against the endorsement by Mulvaney began immediately on social media. One of the first was from singer-songwriter Kid Rock, who took to Instagram wearing a MAGA hat, which automatically counts as violence for some. He shouted profanities at Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch, then began shooting at cases of the beer with an automatic rifle. A video of a guy exercising his freedom of expression for sure, apparently potentially violent for the folks at Wil Fischer Distributing.
Kid Rock is not the only entertainer who has shown up on social media voicing their displeasure with Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch. Country music stars Travis Tritt and John Rich have also stated that they are dropping all Anheuser-Busch products from their tours and venues. Tritt claims to know of other country music entertainers doing the same thing but who are too afraid to say so publicly. Despite drag queens at the recent CMT Country Music Awards, country music tends to be a fairly conservative audience. Tritt may be correct, and other artists and fans will follow.
Anheuser-Busch is a corporation with worldwide reach. But for St. Louisans, where Anheuser-Busch has been an anchor of the city since 1852, there is a great sense of pride in having a global entity right in their backyard. Anheuser-Busch is synonymous with the St. Louis Cardinals, having once been owners of the team. The presence of Anheuser-Busch can be felt all around the city from their charitable works, to the corner bar. Springfield, Missouri is a fairly conservative area. Many people around the state refer to it as the "Bible Belt." It is also the home of the Cardinals AA affiliate. In an area like that, mixing baseball, beer, and cultural issues may not get Anheuser-Busch the outcome of this marketing campaign they thought it would.
While no one thinks transgenderism is going away completely, its 15 minutes of fame may be on the horizon. A Gallup poll from January of this year shows that Democrats are quickly becoming an island unto themselves on the issue. The poll showed that 75 percent of Democrats thought that companies should take political stances on issues, while only 40 percent of Independents and 18 percent of Republicans thought that political statements by companies were a winning strategy.
Alissa Heinersheid is the Vice President of Marketing for Anheuser-Busch. She has stated that
"Female representation is a personal passion point of mine. When we looked at this job to be done, attracting new drinkers, we started out with who we are and what do we stand for."Gareth Boyd is the Marketing and PR Director for Forte Analytica. He echoed what Bud Light drinkers across the nation are no doubt thinking as well. He said of the decision to bring on Mulvaney:
"I really cannot understand their approach for this because their core audience just cannot relate. Cutting your core audience in the hope you can draw a completely new audience in, who haven't been exposed before, doesn't make sense."Will Wil Fischer Distributing decide to reinstate the Clydesdale appearances in Springfield Missouri in the future? Time will tell. A better question might be: Money (or the lack of it talks) — will Anheuser-Busch get the message?