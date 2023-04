© James A. Finley/news.ap.org.

The list of American companies and corporations facing backlash and the threat of boycotts as they fall like dominos to the woke mob seems to increase daily. One of the latest is Anheuser-Busch (AB InBev), afterThis latest marketing decision does not seem to be a good one for the beer giant from the outset. On Thursday, Wil Fischer Distributing, located in the Springfield Missouri area, canceled all upcoming appearances The distributorship cited concerns about the safety of their employees in the wake of reaction surrounding the partnership between Anheuser-Busch and Mulvaney.The uproar began on Sunday, before the NCAA men's basketball championship game on Monday, when Mulvaney, a biological male who is documenting his transitioning into a woman on Instagram, posted a sponsored post. The Instagram video showed Mulvaney sitting in front of several cans of Bud Light beer and announcing a contest sponsored by Bud Light.who took to Instagram wearing a MAGA hat, which automatically counts as violence for some. He shouted profanities at Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch, then began shooting at cases of the beer with an automatic rifle. A video of a guy exercising his freedom of expression for sure, apparently potentially violent for the folks at Wil Fischer Distributing.Kid Rock is not the only entertainer who has shown up on social media voicing their displeasure with Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch.Tritt claims to know of other country music entertainers doing the same thing but who are too afraid to say so publicly. Despite drag queens at the recent CMT Country Music Awards, country music tends to be a fairly conservative audience.Anheuser-Busch is a corporation with worldwide reach. But for St. Louisans, where Anheuser-Busch has been an anchor of the city since 1852, there is a great sense of pride in having a global entity right in their backyard. Anheuser-Busch is synonymous with the St. Louis Cardinals, having once been owners of the team. The presence of Anheuser-Busch can be felt all around the city from their charitable works, to the corner bar. Springfield, Missouri is a fairly conservative area. Many people around the state refer to it as the "Bible Belt." It is also the home of the Cardinals AA affiliate. In an area like that,While no one thinks transgenderism is going away completely, its 15 minutes of fame may be on the horizon. A Gallup poll from January of this year shows thatThe poll showed that 75 percent of Democrats thought that companies should take political stances on issues, while only 40 percent of Independents and 18 percent of Republicans thought that political statements by companies were a winning strategy.Alissa Heinersheid is the Vice President of Marketing for Anheuser-Busch. She has stated thatGareth Boyd is the Marketing and PR Director for Forte Analytica. He echoed what Bud Light drinkers across the nation are no doubt thinking as well. He said of the decision to bring on Mulvaney:Will Wil Fischer Distributing decide to reinstate the Clydesdale appearances in Springfield Missouri in the future? Time will tell. A better question might be: Money (or the lack of it talks) — will Anheuser-Busch get the message?