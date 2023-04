The goal was virtue signaling on the backs of women.

Just over one year ago, I wouldn't have imagined that I'd find myself barricaded inside a classroom in a building on the campus of San Francisco State University.Outside the door a violent, racist mob chanted threats against me. 'Open the door, we want Riley,' they screamed.'Why are you protecting a white woman?' the mob spit at security.'This is vengeance.''You're protecting a transphobe.'How had it come to this?Will Thomas was a mediocre male athlete. But in 2021, after coming out as 'transgender,' Lia Thomas started dominating female competition. In the female category, Thomas defeated Olympians, American record holders, and some of the most impressive women in the sport.Of course, I knew this was wrong. But it wasn't until I competed against Thomas myself that I fully understood the depths of this injustice.He said that Thomas would hold the trophy for picture purposes.That's when I knew I had to speak out. I wanted to be part of a conversation about what is happening in women's sportsUnfortunately, it seems that the people pushing for trans-inclusion in the female sporting category are more interested in silencing and threatening their opponents than in engaging in dialogue.I am not afraid to confront bullies. But when I arrived at San Francisco State University, I expected that campus police would be there to ensure my safety. They were nowhere to be found.Nevertheless, the organizers of the speech and I walked to the room, and I proceeded to give my speech to a packed house of supporters, protesters, and the merely curious. The entire time that I was speaking, I could hear chanting from outside the window and from the hallway: 'Trans women are women', 'Trans liberation' and 'It's time to fight back.'Another woman with my group was also attacked. I later saw a picture of a girl grabbing her by the face.A female undercover campus police officer, whom I didn't even know was in the room, rushed to my side. She wasn't wearing anything that indicated she was a police officer and her face was covered with a black mask.She kept saying, 'follow me, follow me,' but I didn't know what to do. I didn't know who she was or if she was trying to help me or harm me. I stood there stunned for a minute.Uniformed campus police officers shuffled me off to a side hall and office entrance, which was initially locked, as the mob swarmed around us. It was in that office where I waited with campus security for the next three hours as the mob raged outside.As the hours ticked by I turned to a campus officer and told him that I was missing a flight home to Tennessee and wanted to leave. He looked at me and said, 'Well, don't you think we all want to go home?'And there we sat, as protesters banged the walls, chanted and yelled, 'You're protecting a white woman with white privilege,' and specifically insulted black campus police officers, who stood at the doors protecting me.By 11:30pm, San Francisco Police responded. They formed a cordon around me, and we left the building, breaking into a run as the mob chased me into a waiting car.And I won't let them stop me from fighting on.I'm hoping that what happened to me in San Francisco will encourage more parents, athletes, coaches, and others to open their eyes and their mouths.Because when the mob tries to silence you, the best response is to speak louder. Riley Gaines is a recent graduate from the University of Kentucky, where she was a 12x All-American swimmer and a spokeswoman for the Independent Women's Forum.