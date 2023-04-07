Women swimmers will not have to compete against transgender competitors in licensed events under new rules from Swim England.The policy comes into effect on September 1 and will apply to competitions under Swim England's auspices including those organised by member regions and clubs.The policy contains provision for self-identification at lower-level events such as recreational races.Protesters argued that as she was born a man she had an unfair advantage over her fellow competitors. She began her hormone replacement therapy in May 2019 and adopted her new name on New Year's Day in 2020.It comes amid controversy in the US after Lia Thomas became the first transgender athlete to win America's top university sports competition for her performance in a 500 yard freestyle swim race last year.