© Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The University of Pennsylvania has nominated transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, a biological male, for the National Collegiate Athletic Association's (NCAA) Woman of the Year award.Thomas is one of 577 nominees selected from the roughly 223,000 female collegiate athletes nationwide.Thomas, who had lackluster performances when competing against male student-athletes, made headlines this year after his first-place finish in the women's 500-yard freestyle event in the NCAA's swimming championship.Another teammate said, "You can tell he is mentally ill.""You can tell he is mentally ill. I saw the video and was so disgusted. Lia identified as a woman, but she is not a female," the teammate said . "That is a fact. It doesn't matter how you feel."Women's tennis legend Martina Navratilova said that Thomas's name should be accompanied by an "asterisk.""It's not about excluding transgender women from winning ever," Navratilova said. "But it is about not allowing them to win when they were not anywhere near winning as men.""But right now, the rules are what they are," she continued . "Maybe put an asterisk there, if she starts breaking records left and right."The 577 nominees for NCAA's Women of the Year represent student-athletes across 23 sports from the Division I, Division II, and Division III levels.