On Friday night, Lia Thomas, a transgender woman athlete, set a record for the 200-yard freestyle race in the Ivy League university swimming championships in the US,Her win was widely praised as a victory for women's sport as, took to the podium to claim her prize.Alongside her, somewhat dwarfed by her broad shoulders and imposing stature,No acknowledgement of the fact that, in reality, they never stood a chance against someone such as Thomas.Just smile and nod and take it on the chin, girls, and don't you dare complain. And frankly, who can blame them?In the current climate of terror created by extreme trans activism, what choice do they have? What choice, for that matter, does any of us have?It seems we have finally passed through the looking glass.Forget believing six impossible things before breakfast, as the White Queen said to Alice;In the context of trans ideology, this means total and complete acceptance of anyone who self-defines as female, regardless of the impact upon other females around them. Biological sex doesn't exist, and anyone who dares to question the wisdom of, say,, risks obliteration.Doesn't matter how calmly or rationally they argue their case (JK Rowling being the most obvious, but there are countless more), it's sentence first, verdict after, off with their heads, and so on.: the end of everything. Unless we all agree that two plus two equals five, we risk being cast into the outer darkness.And the truth is, it's working. Like those girls standing next to Thomas on the podium,, and they don't want to have the black mark of the TERF (trans exclusionary radical feminist) placed upon them.But I am not easily bullied, and I refuse to parrot the lie.The truth in this case is that Lia Thomas, while emotionally and psychologically a woman, still retains much of the physical attributes she acquired as a man.And as such, she should not be competing against other women who do not possess her inherent advantages.It's the equivalent of pitting an eight-year-old against a fully grown adult. It's not a question of transphobia. Absolutely no one in their right mind, certainly not me, cares about that. It's about honesty, fairness and maintaining a level playing field.Performance-enhancing substances give competitors an unfair advantage, from increasing concentration to optimising anaerobic respiration.And. A substance that males possess in abundance; and that women, on the whole, do not.To my mind, it's as simple as that. If we allow trans women who have gone through male puberty equivalence in women's sport, we are effectively condoning doping - and making a mockery not only of women's sport, but of the fundamental principles of fair play.This was a week where we saw a 15-year-old girl - Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva - crushed and humiliated in the eyes of the world after being accused of taking a banned substance.Perhaps we will never know whether the heart drug found in her system was ingested intentionally or, as her family claim, by accident (although either way she can't really be to blame, since she is a minor). But the opprobrium heaped upon her slender young shoulders was certainly real enough, and I would surmise very hard to bear for one so young.That, I'm afraid, is the reality of the world we live in now. And I for one don't think it's right or fair.Brought to you courtesy of Rachel Tomlinson, head teacher at Barrowford Primary in Lancashire, who made headlines for, among other lunacies, banning meat in pupils' lunchboxes. Ms Tomlinson is the very personification of the infamous education Blob, a woman who puts her own crackpot theories ahead of the needs of children. Resilience bucket? More like crock of something else.