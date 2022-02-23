Her win was widely praised as a victory for women's sport as Thomas, who until 2019 was competing - with notably less success - in the male category, took to the podium to claim her prize.
Alongside her, somewhat dwarfed by her broad shoulders and imposing stature, her defeated opponents smiled and applauded in the approved manner, as though the entire thing were completely normal.
No mention of the fact that they had just been bested by someone with an inherent set of physical advantages: muscle mass, speed, size.
No acknowledgement of the fact that, in reality, they never stood a chance against someone such as Thomas.
Just smile and nod and take it on the chin, girls, and don't you dare complain. And frankly, who can blame them?
In the current climate of terror created by extreme trans activism, what choice do they have? What choice, for that matter, does any of us have?
It seems we have finally passed through the looking glass.
Forget believing six impossible things before breakfast, as the White Queen said to Alice; nowadays we must believe whatever nonsense the woke supremacists want us to believe, no matter how scientifically inaccurate or, for that matter, unfair it may be. Or else suffer the consequences.
In the context of trans ideology, this means total and complete acceptance of anyone who self-defines as female, regardless of the impact upon other females around them. Biological sex doesn't exist, and anyone who dares to question the wisdom of, say, placing vulnerable women in hospitals or prisons alongside individuals who were born males, risks obliteration.
Doesn't matter how calmly or rationally they argue their case (JK Rowling being the most obvious, but there are countless more), it's sentence first, verdict after, off with their heads, and so on.
To be branded a transphobe is the equivalent of being called a Communist in McCarthy-era America: the end of everything. Unless we all agree that two plus two equals five, we risk being cast into the outer darkness.
Comment: Both examples above relied heavily - if not entirely - on the government in league with the propaganda media to create the conditions and foment the divisions, we're seeing similar divide and conquer tactics with the government's demonisation of the vaccine-free.
And the truth is, it's working. Like those girls standing next to Thomas on the podium, people are starting to accept this new reality for the simple fact that they haven't the strength or the fight to challenge it.
They're scared, and rightly so. They just want to protect their jobs and their reputations, and they don't want to have the black mark of the TERF (trans exclusionary radical feminist) placed upon them.
It's how radical ideology has always worked. Frighten people out of their wits, threaten their livelihoods and their reputations, and eventually they will agree to anything. Even the impossible.
But I am not easily bullied, and I refuse to parrot the lie.
The truth in this case is that Lia Thomas, while emotionally and psychologically a woman, still retains much of the physical attributes she acquired as a man.
Comment: Lia Thomas is biologically male and and no amount of counseling, hormones, or surgery, will change how that has contributed to and formed her emotional and psychological make up:
The differences between the sexes are far more profound than those that exist among human populations, reflecting more than 100 million years of evolution and adaptation. Males and females differ by huge tracts of genetic material - a Y chromosome that males have and that females don't, and a second X chromosome that females have and males don't.
And as such, she should not be competing against other women who do not possess her inherent advantages.
It's the equivalent of pitting an eight-year-old against a fully grown adult. It's not a question of transphobia. Absolutely no one in their right mind, certainly not me, cares about that. It's about honesty, fairness and maintaining a level playing field.
That is why, in all sporting disciplines, there are such hard and fast rules around doping. Performance-enhancing substances give competitors an unfair advantage, from increasing concentration to optimising anaerobic respiration.
And there are few more powerful performance-enhancing hormones in nature than testosterone. A substance that males possess in abundance; and that women, on the whole, do not.
To my mind, it's as simple as that. If we allow trans women who have gone through male puberty equivalence in women's sport, we are effectively condoning doping - and making a mockery not only of women's sport, but of the fundamental principles of fair play.
Comment: Whether trans athletes have 'gone through puberty' or not is not the issue here, and using it as an argument risks emboldening and giving weight to the the trans-ideologues who are already pushing for prepubescent interventions.
This was a week where we saw a 15-year-old girl - Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva - crushed and humiliated in the eyes of the world after being accused of taking a banned substance.
Comment: Accused of taking a banned substance after winning the women's short program; the whole affair reeks of the West's politicization of the Olympic games and their continued attacks on Russia.
Perhaps we will never know whether the heart drug found in her system was ingested intentionally or, as her family claim, by accident (although either way she can't really be to blame, since she is a minor). But the opprobrium heaped upon her slender young shoulders was certainly real enough, and I would surmise very hard to bear for one so young.
And yet were she a strapping 22-year-old biological male identifying as female, no one would bat an eyelid. Or, for that matter, dare to challenge her.
That, I'm afraid, is the reality of the world we live in now. And I for one don't think it's right or fair.
Woke word of the week: 'resilience bucket', as in 'I'm not angry, my resilience bucket is just empty'. Brought to you courtesy of Rachel Tomlinson, head teacher at Barrowford Primary in Lancashire, who made headlines for, among other lunacies, banning meat in pupils' lunchboxes. Ms Tomlinson is the very personification of the infamous education Blob, a woman who puts her own crackpot theories ahead of the needs of children. Resilience bucket? More like crock of something else.
Comment: See also: