During The Joe Rogan Experience podcast Thursday, Rogan and his guest comedian Yannis Pappas talked about how things are kind of backward these days and how a person can't say something that's not popularly accepted without hiding behind some "kind of anonymity."
The host agreed, but noted how he's starting to see a "pushback," and that Thomas is an example of people having reached a breaking point when it comes to transgender individuals competing in sports. The exchange begins at the 1:25:31 minute mark in the show.
"What it is now is an assault on women's sports," Rogan explained. "And the idea that anybody would think it's fair that someone who [was] number 462 as a man ... in the nation is number one as a woman a year later, and that's fair? ... That might be the woke straw that breaks the society's camel back."
"Because people are — women are so frustrated, or parents if your daughter's competing, and they're competing against a trans woman, it's not fair," he added. "It's just not fair. No matter what anybody says. There's this nonsense idea of like, 'Well, there's outliers.'"
"There's outliers and then there's biological males," Rogan continued. "That's beyond outliers."
The host noted how in all other areas of society, people are all "pretty accepting" of a person becoming trans. He explained that where people aren't okay with it is in sports because it's "clearly not fair."
"Athletic competition, that's where the real pushback is," the podcaster said. "People are like, 'Hey, the f***? This is not fair. This is clearly not fair.' There's a reason why we have a distinction between men and women's sports."
Rogan also said he thinks this could be "terrible for the whole trans movement because it makes people more cynical" and "less likely to accept it."
