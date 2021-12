© Dan Mullan/Getty

If things are allowed to continue, within a decade or so, every sports record held by a woman will fall to a biological male.There might be some exceptions, like gymnastics, but you know what I mean.Now that a biological male named Lia Thomas has been allowed to compete against girls and erase and smash all their records, what's stopping other men from switching genders to achieve fame and Olympic Gold?What stops men from flooding the zone as female wrestlers, basketball players, and soccer players? What's preventing men from dominating track and field, tennis, water polo, boxing, and you name it...?As things stand right now, there is nothing to stop them,If anything, this Lia guy, who was mediocre when competing against other men, will show the way to easily get your shot at the Olympics.Hey, all you gotta' do is say you're a girl.This is an amazing game of chicken we're witnessing, one where I sit back and watch in awe at how far it's already been allowed to go.Do we finally put a stop to it after a man says he's a woman and joins the women's boxing team?The problem for the practitioners of transsexual voodoo is this... Once you deny a man the right to identify as a woman in one sport — like, say, boxing — the jig is up. The entire transsexual exercise is exposed as a fraud. After all, if a man has an unfair advantage in the boxing ring, why not the swimming pool or the soccer field, or the basketball court?And that's why this is a game of chicken. This trans madness continues to sprint towards an inevitable disaster. Unless someone swerves, there is no good outcome possible. Eventually, an actual female will get hurt or killed in a wrestling match.Eventually, every "female" Olympic athlete will be a guy.That is the only way this ends.Are women going to allow this to happen?If women stand up for themselves, they can save women's sports.But will they?I doubt it.Standing up to the Woke Gestapo not only requires moral courage, it means joining a left-wing team women hate more than anything, and that's our team on the pro-science right.But keep the following in mind, ladies... at the height of her legendary powers, Venus Williams would have lost to a man ranked 200 in men's tennis.Imagine that.So what's stopping number 199 from stepping forward tomorrow and erasing everything Venus Williams accomplished?Nothing.Certainly not you.