NBC has come under fire over the weekend for allegedly altering a photo taken of controversial University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas , a biological male who identifies as a woman, at the conclusion of a race.The photo appeared on a TODAY Show segment last week talking about Thomas ahead of the NCAA championships, which took place over the weekend.Some accused the NBC producers of airbrushing the image, while others on social media believed a filter was used to soften the athlete's features.Thomas competed over the weekend, winning first in the 500 yard freestyle , but was beat by multiple women, falling short in the 200 and 100 yard freestyle races.Inside the pool building, the crowd yelled "cheater" and cheered notably louder for the second place finisher in the 500 yard freestyle race, Emma Weyant