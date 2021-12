© Gus Ruelas / Reuters



Dave Salo also said that athletes are afraid to speak out for fear of being labeled transphobic as part of a culture of 'wokeism'.Transgender policies currently in place in US student swimming are an 'assault on women's sports' according to respected coach Dave Salo, who says that rules which allow the likes of Lia Thomas to compete aren't 'fair at all'.Thomas has been undergoing testosterone therapy for more than two years."I don't think it's fair at all," the veteran former coach of Russian six-time world champion Yulia Efimova told the Washington Times Thomas previously swam for three years on the men's team at University of Pennsylvania but returned as a female swimmer this season after an enforced break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and has dominated several race meets since.And Salo is of the opinion that Thomas's right to do that makes a mockery of the hard work that other female swimmers have put in over the years to reach the same level."I know how hard the women have worked," Salo said."They've worked on par with men in terms of their effort but they can never match what men could do in the weights room or in the pool.""I'm 63. I'm at nearly the end of my career in coaching and I can't be canceled. So I can speak out against what I think is an assault on women's sports."Eleven-time NCAA All-American swimmer Jeri Shanteau also waded into the row, predicting to Fox News that issues such as this could lead to the"My message this evening is a call to action," she said on 'The Ingraham Angle'."And it is that what you see right now in women's athletics is going to be the extinction of women's sports in general. This is the beginning phases of what this looks like. We need people to understand what is going on in athletics."We need people to understand that this is a complete discrimination of women, and what is happening that we do not have our institutions and our universities and our governing bodies standing by. Watching this unfold is complete neglect."