A group of parents of 10 swimmers argued Thomas has an unfair advantage over female swimmers, according to a letter sent to the NCAA last week obtained by the Daily Mail.
"At stake here is the integrity of women's sports. The precedent being set — one in which women do not have a protected and equitable space to compete," the letter said. "It is the responsibility of the NCAA to address the matter with an official statement."
The NCAA has yet to respond to the letter, according to the report. However, the university, which received a forwarded copy, responded to the concerned parents, saying it was eager to help students navigate Thomas's "success" and said the institution offers students services if they have mental health concerns.
The parents argued in their letter that Thomas, who was born as a male, has an unfair advantage over female peers being outperformed.
Thomas, 22, competed as a male swimmer for several years during high school before making the transition.
"I was struggling. My mental health was not very good. It was a lot of unease, basically just feeling trapped in my body. It didn't align," Thomas said in an interview with SwimSwam. "I decided it was time to come out and start my transition."
Thomas has become a dominant swimmer in college and has broken several records at her university, as well as Ivy League records. For example, in the 1,650-yard freestyle final, Thomas was 38 seconds faster than her closest female competitor.
Several of her times are within striking distance of the top male swimmer at the college. For example, her 200-meter freestyle time is 1:41:93 and the top male is 1:39:31, according to The Daily Mail.
The NCAA has some rules in place about transgender students participating in female competitions, including requirements for transgender females to undergo a year's worth of testosterone suppression treatment.
The Washington Examiner reached out to the NCAA and the University of Pennsylvania for comment.
